Theratechnologies Inc. [THTX] Is Currently 47.57 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Theratechnologies Inc. [NASDAQ: THTX] gained 47.57% or 0.49 points to close at $1.52 with a heavy trading volume of 4571358 shares. The company report on September 5, 2023 at 7:00 AM that Theratechnologies Announces Certain Preliminary Q3 2023 Financial Highlights.

– 2023 Q3 positive adjusted EBITDA to be achieved.

– Cash, bonds and money market funds of US$22.9 million as at August 31, 2023.

It opened the trading session at $1.10, the shares rose to $1.68 and dropped to $1.06, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for THTX points out that the company has recorded -58.81% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -68.89% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 52.46K shares, THTX reached to a volume of 4571358 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Theratechnologies Inc. [THTX]:

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for Theratechnologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on November 17, 2022.

Trading performance analysis for THTX stock

Theratechnologies Inc. [THTX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 56.70. With this latest performance, THTX shares dropped by -17.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -58.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -82.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for THTX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.27 for Theratechnologies Inc. [THTX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.2257, while it was recorded at 1.0867 for the last single week of trading, and 3.6152 for the last 200 days.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Theratechnologies Inc. [THTX]

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Theratechnologies Inc. [THTX]