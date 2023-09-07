The Toronto-Dominion Bank [TD] Is Currently -1.14 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

The Toronto-Dominion Bank [NYSE: TD] loss -1.14% on the last trading session, reaching $59.95 price per share at the time. The company report on September 6, 2023 at 8:30 AM that TD Scholarship for Indigenous Peoples call for 2024 applications.

This program is tailored specifically for students from Indigenous communities, providing financial support towards post-secondary education.

Today TD Bank Group (TD) and AFOA Canada are pleased to announce that they are now accepting applications for the TD Scholarship for Indigenous Peoples for 2024. The deadline for students to apply for the 2024-2025 cycle is November 6, 2023.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank represents 1.83 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $109.18 billion with the latest information. TD stock price has been found in the range of $59.64 to $60.68.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.21M shares, TD reached a trading volume of 3355814 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about The Toronto-Dominion Bank [TD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TD shares is $69.37 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TD stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for The Toronto-Dominion Bank shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 08, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Toronto-Dominion Bank is set at 1.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for TD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.02. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.47, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 276.19.

Trading performance analysis for TD stock

The Toronto-Dominion Bank [TD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.35. With this latest performance, TD shares dropped by -7.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -7.87% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.92 for The Toronto-Dominion Bank [TD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 62.78, while it was recorded at 60.89 for the last single week of trading, and 63.03 for the last 200 days.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank [TD]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Toronto-Dominion Bank [TD] shares currently have an operating margin of +32.57. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +27.79.

Return on Total Capital for TD is now 6.79, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 11.72. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 16.50, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.96. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Toronto-Dominion Bank [TD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 175.52. Additionally, TD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 63.71, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 10.20. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 48.76, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 15.91.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank [TD]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Toronto-Dominion Bank go to 3.56%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at The Toronto-Dominion Bank [TD]

The top three institutional holders of TD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in TD stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in TD stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.