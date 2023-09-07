Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson [publ] [ERIC] Stock trading around $5.28 per share: What’s Next?

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) [NASDAQ: ERIC] gained 1.34% or 0.07 points to close at $5.28 with a heavy trading volume of 7038968 shares. The company report on September 5, 2023 at 3:30 PM that Ericsson Drives Sustainability Improvements in Supply Chain With Plastic-Free Packaging.

EricssonOriginally published by Ericsson.The design team at Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) in Stockholm has created a sustainable packaging solution for shipping Ericsson Remote Radio products, transitioning from oil-based plastics to wood fiber materials for the packaging inserts.The goal of the sustainable packaging design project is to reduce the environmental impact of Ericsson’s packaging while securing efficiency in production, logistics and disposal as well as eliminating the risk of contributing to ocean plastic pollution.The new inserts are fully recyclable and reduce the total plastic content of the packaging from 20 percent to less than one percent. An anti-abrasion coating applied to the wood fiber material also means Ericsson can remove the plastic bag normally used to protect the product surface. The remaining plastic content is the tape used to seal the outer package.Designing *plastic-free packaging for heavy-duty electronic products (in this case typically weighing between 24-36kg) requires an innovative approach. Working with two suppliers, Nefab and DS Smith, Ericsson has developed two designs that incorporate the new materials while retaining the high structural integrity required to protect the product during shipping.Mats Pellbäck Scharp, Head of Sustainability at Ericsson, says: “Packaging is part of our supply chain target of halving emissions by 2030, and removing plastics contributes to our climate and other environmental ambitions. The Ericsson design team has shown that it is possible to remove plastics from packaging for complex and heavy telecom gear while maintaining essential product protection.”Saskia Günther, Head of Corporate Responsibility, Swisscom, says: “Swisscom has ambitious climate targets and is therefore working across the entire value chain to enable reductions – including, for example, the packaging of its own products and those of our partners. Collaboration with key suppliers has a special role to play here, not only to improve our own climate footprint, but also to accelerate the transformation across the ICT industry.”Melanie Kubin-Hardewig, Head of Corporate Responsibility at Deutsche Telekom says: “Deutsche Telekom has set ambitious circularity goals for 2030. We focus on the entire lifecycle of our products and everything we buy from our technology suppliers. We have already taken out all single-use plastics in the packing of our own ‘T’-branded devices. The collaboration with our technology suppliers on innovative ways of sustainable packaging is therefore an essential next step.”In addition to eliminating plastics and being fully recyclable, calculations show that the carbon dioxide equivalent (CO2e) impact of the new packaging from cradle to grave reaches a balanced or better result compared to existing solutions.The global effort to reach Net Zero and new legislation and taxes on plastic packaging (initially in the EU, Canada and India) will require an industry-wide shift in the types of materials used in global supply chains.Ericsson hopes that following the successful trials with Swisscom and Deutsche Telekom, executed by its COSMOTE subsidiary in Greece, the new packaging solution will be rolled out to more customers in the coming months, as well as expanded to cover more hardware products in the future.The plastic-free packaging initiative is part of Ericsson’s sustainability strategy, which includes the objective to achieve Net Zero across the company’s entire value chain by 2040. Circularity is an important tool for this goal, but also in making sustainable material choices.NOTES TO EDITORS:*The sustainable packaging solution has 99 percent fiber-based materials, facilitating recycling and reducing plastic waste in our supply chain. The 100 percent corrugated inserts reduce the packaging size by 15 percent and 20 percent, respectively compared to conventional plastic inserts.View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Ericsson on 3blmedia.com.Contact Info:Spokesperson: EricssonWebsite: https:

It opened the trading session at $5.27, the shares rose to $5.29 and dropped to $5.24, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ERIC points out that the company has recorded -4.17% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -9.32% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 8.73M shares, ERIC reached to a volume of 7038968 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson [publ] [ERIC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ERIC shares is $5.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ERIC stock is a recommendation set at 3.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on February 07, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) is set at 0.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for ERIC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.70. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.44, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.83.

Trading performance analysis for ERIC stock

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) [ERIC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.13. With this latest performance, ERIC shares gained by 4.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -26.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ERIC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.66 for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) [ERIC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.12, while it was recorded at 5.19 for the last single week of trading, and 5.53 for the last 200 days.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson [publ] [ERIC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) [ERIC] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.29 and a Gross Margin at +41.79. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.90.

Return on Total Capital for ERIC is now 18.94, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 12.21. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 15.37, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.65. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) [ERIC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 31.33. Additionally, ERIC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 23.85, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 11.90. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 25.04, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 19.07.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) [ERIC] managed to generate an average of $177,430 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.67 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.82.Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) [ERIC]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ERIC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) go to -9.90%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson [publ] [ERIC]

The top three institutional holders of ERIC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in ERIC stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in ERIC stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.