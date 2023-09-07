TD Cowen lifts Luminar Technologies Inc. [LAZR] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Luminar Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: LAZR] closed the trading session at $5.62 on 09/06/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $5.45, while the highest price level was $5.9188. The company report on August 8, 2023 at 4:01 PM that Luminar Reports Strong Second Quarter 2023 Business Update and Financials.

On Track to Meet/Beat All 2023 Company Milestones and Financial Guidance.

Q2 Revenue & EPS Exceed Guidance; Revenue Up 63% Year-over-Year.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 13.54 percent and weekly performance of -7.57 percent. The stock has been moved at -38.85 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -16.74 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -21.62 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 6.66M shares, LAZR reached to a volume of 7267616 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Luminar Technologies Inc. [LAZR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LAZR shares is $11.32 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LAZR stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Cowen have made an estimate for Luminar Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 10, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Luminar Technologies Inc. is set at 0.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for LAZR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 39.43.

LAZR stock trade performance evaluation

Luminar Technologies Inc. [LAZR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.57. With this latest performance, LAZR shares dropped by -16.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -38.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -30.96% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LAZR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.70 for Luminar Technologies Inc. [LAZR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.60, while it was recorded at 5.82 for the last single week of trading, and 6.67 for the last 200 days.

Luminar Technologies Inc. [LAZR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Luminar Technologies Inc. [LAZR] shares currently have an operating margin of -1135.44 and a Gross Margin at -148.13. Luminar Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1095.73.

Return on Total Capital for LAZR is now -64.80, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -63.01. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -519.80, with Return on Assets sitting at -56.78. Additionally, LAZR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 104.34, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 92.41.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Luminar Technologies Inc. [LAZR] managed to generate an average of -$743,232 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.41 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.05.Luminar Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.40 and a Current Ratio set at 4.60.

Luminar Technologies Inc. [LAZR]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of LAZR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in LAZR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in LAZR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.