Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. [SBRA] gain 1.61% so far this year. What now?

Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. [NASDAQ: SBRA] traded at a high on 09/06/23, posting a 0.16 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $12.63. The company report on August 29, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. to Participate in the eCap West Healthcare Conference and BofA Securities 2023 Global Real Estate Conference.

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (Nasdaq: SBRA) announced today that Rick Matros, the company’s Chair and Chief Executive Officer, Talya Nevo-Hacohen, the company’s Chief Investment Officer, and Eliza Gozar, the company’s Senior Vice President of Investments, will participate in the eCap West Healthcare Conference September 5 – 7, 2023 at the Arizona Biltmore in Phoenix, Arizona.

Additionally, on September 12 – 13, 2023, Rick Matros, Talya Nevo-Hacohen, Michael Costa, the company’s Chief Financial Officer, Jessica Flores, the company’s Senior Vice President of Finance and Controller, and Lukas Hartwich, the company’s Senior Vice President of Finance, will participate in the BofA Securities 2023 Global Real Estate Conference at The Westin New York at Times Square.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3746713 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. stands at 2.74% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.24%.

The market cap for SBRA stock reached $2.83 billion, with 231.21 million shares outstanding and 228.49 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.13M shares, SBRA reached a trading volume of 3746713 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. [SBRA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SBRA shares is $13.21 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SBRA stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 11, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. is set at 0.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for SBRA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.50. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.99, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.12. Price to Free Cash Flow for SBRA in the course of the last twelve months was 13.91.

How has SBRA stock performed recently?

Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. [SBRA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.85. With this latest performance, SBRA shares dropped by -2.02% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -13.87% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SBRA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.80 for Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. [SBRA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.46, while it was recorded at 12.69 for the last single week of trading, and 12.13 for the last 200 days.

Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. [SBRA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. [SBRA] shares currently have an operating margin of +39.26 and a Gross Margin at +43.31. Sabra Health Care REIT Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -12.55.

Return on Total Capital for SBRA is now 4.25, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.37. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -2.41, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.32. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. [SBRA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 83.40. Additionally, SBRA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 45.47, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 44.35. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 80.06, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 43.65.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. [SBRA] managed to generate an average of -$1,847,738 per employee.

Earnings analysis for Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. [SBRA]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SBRA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. go to 7.30%.

Insider trade positions for Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. [SBRA]

The top three institutional holders of SBRA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in SBRA stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in SBRA stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.