Plains All American Pipeline L.P. [PAA] stock Downgrade by Citigroup analyst, price target now $15.50

Plains All American Pipeline L.P. [NASDAQ: PAA] slipped around -0.54 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $14.78 at the close of the session, down -3.52%. The company report on August 4, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Plains All American Reports Second-Quarter 2023 Results and Provides Updated 2023 Guidance.

Announces Permian Bolt-On Acquisition and NGL Segment Updates.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Plains All American Pipeline L.P. stock is now 25.68% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. PAA Stock saw the intraday high of $15.30 and lowest of $14.76 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 15.49, which means current price is +31.03% above from all time high which was touched on 09/05/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.63M shares, PAA reached a trading volume of 5859157 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Plains All American Pipeline L.P. [PAA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PAA shares is $16.91 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PAA stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Plains All American Pipeline L.P. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on Sep-07-23.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Plains All American Pipeline L.P. is set at 0.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for PAA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.28, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.35. Price to Free Cash Flow for PAA in the course of the last twelve months was 4.36 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

How has PAA stock performed recently?

Plains All American Pipeline L.P. [PAA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.83. With this latest performance, PAA shares dropped by -1.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.22% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 24.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PAA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.39 for Plains All American Pipeline L.P. [PAA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.81, while it was recorded at 15.21 for the last single week of trading, and 13.17 for the last 200 days.

Plains All American Pipeline L.P. [PAA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Plains All American Pipeline L.P. [PAA] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.21 and a Gross Margin at +2.78. Plains All American Pipeline L.P.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.81.

Return on Total Capital for PAA is now 5.65, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.66. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.31, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.65. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Plains All American Pipeline L.P. [PAA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 88.25. Additionally, PAA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 46.88, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 31.82. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 98.45, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 40.38.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Plains All American Pipeline L.P. [PAA] managed to generate an average of $251,707 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 13.26 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.02.Plains All American Pipeline L.P.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings analysis for Plains All American Pipeline L.P. [PAA]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PAA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Plains All American Pipeline L.P. go to 1.40%.

Insider trade positions for Plains All American Pipeline L.P. [PAA]

The top three institutional holders of PAA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in PAA stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in PAA stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.