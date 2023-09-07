ONEOK Inc. [OKE] moved down -3.06: Why It’s Important

ONEOK Inc. [NYSE: OKE] slipped around -2.01 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $63.65 at the close of the session, down -3.06%. The company report on September 5, 2023 at 4:15 PM that ONEOK to Participate in Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference.

ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE: OKE) will participate in the Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference on September 6, 2023, in New York.

ONEOK management will participate in a fireside chat session at 10:20 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time (9:20 a.m. Central Daylight Time).

ONEOK Inc. stock is now -3.12% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. OKE Stock saw the intraday high of $65.39 and lowest of $63.30 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 71.57, which means current price is +13.84% above from all time high which was touched on 01/17/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.66M shares, OKE reached a trading volume of 4067526 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about ONEOK Inc. [OKE]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OKE shares is $71.73 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OKE stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for ONEOK Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 04, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ONEOK Inc. is set at 1.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for OKE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.48. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.95, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.24. Price to Free Cash Flow for OKE in the course of the last twelve months was 11.75 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

How has OKE stock performed recently?

ONEOK Inc. [OKE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.45. With this latest performance, OKE shares dropped by -2.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 5.12% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OKE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.55 for ONEOK Inc. [OKE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 64.68, while it was recorded at 65.10 for the last single week of trading, and 64.48 for the last 200 days.

ONEOK Inc. [OKE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ONEOK Inc. [OKE] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.27 and a Gross Margin at +13.64. ONEOK Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.53.

Return on Total Capital for OKE is now 15.17, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.03. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 27.54, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.18. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ONEOK Inc. [OKE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 211.33. Additionally, OKE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 67.88, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 56.29. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 196.85, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 63.23.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ONEOK Inc. [OKE] managed to generate an average of $580,654 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 15.38 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.95.ONEOK Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings analysis for ONEOK Inc. [OKE]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OKE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ONEOK Inc. go to 8.20%.

Insider trade positions for ONEOK Inc. [OKE]

The top three institutional holders of OKE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in OKE stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in OKE stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.