NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NRXP] is -75.95% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: NRXP] loss -2.84% on the last trading session, reaching $0.27 price per share at the time. The company report on September 6, 2023 at 10:55 AM that NRx Pharmaceuticals Announces Potent Antibacterial Activity of NRX-101 Against Common, Antibiotic Resistant Urinary Pathogens.

NRX-101 demonstrated potent antibacterial effect against antibiotic-resistant pathogens in culture medium and in an artificial urine model.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

D-cycloserine (DCS), a key component of NRX-101, was originally developed as an anti-infective in the 1950’s but was replaced by antibiotics that have since lost effectiveness against complicated Urinary Tract Infections (cUTI).

NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. represents 73.22 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $21.58 million with the latest information. NRXP stock price has been found in the range of $0.255 to $0.303.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.13M shares, NRXP reached a trading volume of 5693321 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NRXP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NRXP shares is $4.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NRXP stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Trading performance analysis for NRXP stock

NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NRXP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -19.75. With this latest performance, NRXP shares dropped by -18.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -62.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -60.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NRXP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.01 for NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NRXP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3708, while it was recorded at 0.2903 for the last single week of trading, and 0.7648 for the last 200 days.

NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NRXP]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Total Capital for NRXP is now -225.97, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -256.17. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -281.79, with Return on Assets sitting at -135.81. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NRXP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 142.06. Additionally, NRXP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 58.69, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 40.77. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 38.09, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 15.74.

NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NRXP]

The top three institutional holders of NRXP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in NRXP stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in NRXP stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.