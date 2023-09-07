Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. [NAK] Stock trading around $0.31 per share: What’s Next?

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. [AMEX: NAK] price surged by 12.12 percent to reach at $0.04. The company report on September 5, 2023 at 11:48 PM that Independent Preliminary Economic Assessment for Northern Dynasty’s Pebble Project Completed: Positive Projected Financial Results, Excellent Optionality and Important Benefits for Alaska.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (TSX:NDM)(NYSE American:NAK) (“Northern Dynasty” or the “Company” or “NDM”) announces an independent technical report entitled Pebble Project, NI 43-101 Technical Report Update and Preliminary Economic Assessment, Alaska, United States of America, effective date August 21, 2023 (“2023 PEA”) has been completed and will be filed at www.sedarplus.ca.”The proposed mine for the Pebble Project would provide good-paying, year-round employment for thousands of Alaskans, something desperately needed in Southwest Alaska,” said Ron Thiessen, President and CEO of Northern Dynasty. “The mine would mean substantial tax revenues for Alaska, including contributions to the Alaska Permanent Fund, which will be important for the future economic sustainability of the region. New infrastructure developed to support the proposed project would offer the additional benefit of potentially lowering energy costs for the region. The July 2020 Environmental Impact Statement of the Pebble Project (the “FEIS”) states that the proposed mine can be developed and operated without harming the fishery, and so, with Alaska’s excellent track record of managing all its resources for the benefit of its people, it can have BOTH the mine AND the fishery.”The 2023 PEA was prepared to accomplish several objectives. The report is an independent review of the project that provides cost and price estimates to reflect current economic volatility. It includes an infrastructure plan that uses the “southern route” for project access as defined in the original permitting application for the Pebble Project. In addition, the 2023 PEA updates the status of the Environmental Protection Agency (“EPA”) Final Determination and United States Army Corps of Engineers (“USACE”) Record of Decision Appeal processes (see Northern Dynasty January 31, 2023 and July 28, 2023 news releases, respectively).The 2023 PEA provides production, financial and cost estimates for a proposed 20-year, 180,000 tons per day (“Tpd”) open pit operation with conventional processing producing two concentrates for the Pebble Project in Southwest Alaska (the “Proposed Project”) as described in the Pebble Project permit application and its amendments. United States (“U.S.”) dollars and U.S. standard units are used in the 2023 PEA and in the information below unless otherwise indicated. All results presented are post-tax. Unless otherwise noted, all figures in the study are based on the forecast long-term metal prices shown in the table below.The Proposed Project would be capable of processing 1.3 billion tons of mineralized material over 20 years of mining at a low strip ratio of 0.12:1, with an average annual mine operating cost of $14.17

A sum of 3727588 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.10M shares. Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. shares reached a high of $0.31 and dropped to a low of $0.28 until finishing in the latest session at $0.31.

The average equity rating for NAK stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. [NAK]:

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 19, 2017.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. is set at 0.01 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.71, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

NAK Stock Performance Analysis:

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. [NAK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 22.10. With this latest performance, NAK shares gained by 9.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 44.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 6.74% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NAK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 78.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.81 for Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. [NAK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2590, while it was recorded at 0.2762 for the last single week of trading, and 0.2375 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. Fundamentals:

Return on Total Capital for NAK is now -16.43, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -16.34. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -16.39, with Return on Assets sitting at -16.05. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. [NAK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.43. Additionally, NAK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.43, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.42. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.32, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.32.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. [NAK] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of NAK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in NAK stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in NAK stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.