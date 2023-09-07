Mersana Therapeutics Inc. [MRSN] Stock trading around $1.23 per share: What’s Next?

Mersana Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: MRSN] stock went on an upward path that rose over 7.89% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 3.36%. The company report on September 6, 2023 at 7:00 AM that Mersana Therapeutics Announces Changes in Leadership.

Dr. Martin Huber.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Anna Protopapas to retire as President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO); will remain a member of the Board of Directors.

Over the last 12 months, MRSN stock dropped by -84.13%. The one-year Mersana Therapeutics Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 38.5. The average equity rating for MRSN stock is currently 2.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $137.15 million, with 120.51 million shares outstanding and 118.59 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.56M shares, MRSN stock reached a trading volume of 3517631 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Mersana Therapeutics Inc. [MRSN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MRSN shares is $2.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MRSN stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for Mersana Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 28, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Mersana Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for MRSN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.54. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.58, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.57.

MRSN Stock Performance Analysis:

Mersana Therapeutics Inc. [MRSN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.36. With this latest performance, MRSN shares gained by 2.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -76.79% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -84.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MRSN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.36 for Mersana Therapeutics Inc. [MRSN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.2176, while it was recorded at 1.1800 for the last single week of trading, and 5.0055 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Mersana Therapeutics Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Mersana Therapeutics Inc. [MRSN] shares currently have an operating margin of -766.59 and a Gross Margin at +96.51. Mersana Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -768.26.

Return on Total Capital for MRSN is now -140.82, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -143.90. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -191.03, with Return on Assets sitting at -75.57. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Mersana Therapeutics Inc. [MRSN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 39.92. Additionally, MRSN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 28.53, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 10.99. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 36.62, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 26.17.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Mersana Therapeutics Inc. [MRSN] managed to generate an average of -$1,352,397 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.77 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.10.Mersana Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.00 and a Current Ratio set at 4.00.

Mersana Therapeutics Inc. [MRSN] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of MRSN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in MRSN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in MRSN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.