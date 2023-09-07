Market cap of Coinbase Global Inc. [COIN] reaches 18.89B – now what?

Coinbase Global Inc. [NASDAQ: COIN] traded at a high on 09/06/23, posting a 0.70 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $78.04. The company report on September 5, 2023 at 7:10 PM that Coinbase to Participate in the Barclays Global Financial Services Conference.

Coinbase Global, Inc. announced today that Alesia Haas, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Barclays Global Financial Services Conference on Tuesday, September 12, 2023 at 11:15 a.m. ET / 8:15 a.m. PT.

A live webcast and replay of the virtual session will be available on Coinbase’s Investor Relations website at https://investor.coinbase.com.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 6600597 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Coinbase Global Inc. stands at 4.85% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.59%.

The market cap for COIN stock reached $18.89 billion, with 234.61 million shares outstanding and 182.14 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 14.66M shares, COIN reached a trading volume of 6600597 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Coinbase Global Inc. [COIN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for COIN shares is $91.57 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on COIN stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for Coinbase Global Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 01, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Coinbase Global Inc. is set at 4.84, with the Price to Sales ratio for COIN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.00. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.18, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 21.34. Price to Free Cash Flow for COIN in the course of the last twelve months was 7.27 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

How has COIN stock performed recently?

Coinbase Global Inc. [COIN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.86. With this latest performance, COIN shares dropped by -9.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 26.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 19.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for COIN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.36 for Coinbase Global Inc. [COIN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 85.55, while it was recorded at 79.39 for the last single week of trading, and 63.08 for the last 200 days.

Coinbase Global Inc. [COIN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Coinbase Global Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Insider trade positions for Coinbase Global Inc. [COIN]

The top three institutional holders of COIN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in COIN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in COIN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.