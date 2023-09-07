Market cap of Beamr Imaging Ltd. [BMR] reaches 21.90M – now what?

Beamr Imaging Ltd. [NASDAQ: BMR] price plunged by -12.82 percent to reach at -$0.25. The company report on September 6, 2023 at 7:42 AM that Beamr Releases Second Beta of Video Storage Optimization SaaS with New API for Large-Scale Automation.

Beamr is focusing on optimizing public cloud video storage, which is projected to reach a value of USD 13.5 billion by the end of 2025. In Beamr’s IPO, which was completed in March 2023, Beamr unveiled a 12-month roadmap. Initially, Beamr announced an integration with Nvidia NVENC technology, offering up to a 10x performance improvement over CPU-based solutions. Nvidia later published a blog post highlighting the impressive results achieved through this collaboration between Nvidia and Beamr.

A sum of 3378968 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 228.44K shares. Beamr Imaging Ltd. shares reached a high of $2.00 and dropped to a low of $1.43 until finishing in the latest session at $1.70.

Guru’s Opinion on Beamr Imaging Ltd. [BMR]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Beamr Imaging Ltd. is set at 0.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for BMR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.55. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.60, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.48.

BMR Stock Performance Analysis:

Beamr Imaging Ltd. [BMR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.10. With this latest performance, BMR shares dropped by -32.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -48.33% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BMR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.39, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.67 for Beamr Imaging Ltd. [BMR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.4022, while it was recorded at 1.8280 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into Beamr Imaging Ltd. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Beamr Imaging Ltd. [BMR] shares currently have an operating margin of -36.01 and a Gross Margin at +95.67. Beamr Imaging Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -43.59.

Return on Total Capital for BMR is now -169.16, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -655.12. Additionally, BMR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 278.99, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 11.73.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Beamr Imaging Ltd. [BMR] managed to generate an average of -$49,920 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.89 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.45.Beamr Imaging Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.00 and a Current Ratio set at 7.00.

Beamr Imaging Ltd. [BMR] Institutonal Ownership Details

