Market Analysts see Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation [HYMC] gaining to $15. Time to buy?

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation [NASDAQ: HYMC] price surged by 6.07 percent to reach at $0.02. The company report on September 6, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Hycroft Confirms Positive Metallurgical Test Results.

Results demonstrate significantly improved recoveries for both gold and silver.

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (Nasdaq: HYMC) (“Hycroft” or “the Company”), a gold and silver development company that owns the Hycroft Mine in the prolific mining region of Northern Nevada, announces results for the Metallurgical Flotation Variability Study (the “Study”).

A sum of 3879803 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.35M shares. Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation shares reached a high of $0.38 and dropped to a low of $0.3501 until finishing in the latest session at $0.35.

The average equity rating for HYMC stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation [HYMC]:

Stifel have made an estimate for Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 23, 2020.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation is set at 0.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for HYMC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.53. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.86, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.58.

HYMC Stock Performance Analysis:

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation [HYMC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.26. With this latest performance, HYMC shares dropped by -12.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -50.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HYMC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.45 for Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation [HYMC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3829, while it was recorded at 0.3489 for the last single week of trading, and 0.4484 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation [HYMC] shares currently have an operating margin of -160.97 and a Gross Margin at -62.50. Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -183.06.

Return on Total Capital for HYMC is now -36.83, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -44.81. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation [HYMC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 213.30. Additionally, HYMC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 68.08, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 54.24. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 209.60, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 66.90.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation [HYMC] managed to generate an average of -$822,000 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.57 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.17.Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 17.60 and a Current Ratio set at 18.00.

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation [HYMC] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of HYMC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in HYMC stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in HYMC stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.