Market Analysts see Huntsman Corporation [HUN] gaining to $27. Time to buy?

Huntsman Corporation [NYSE: HUN] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.73% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -3.29%. The company report on August 2, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Huntsman Announces Third Quarter 2023 Common Dividend.

Huntsman Corporation (NYSE: HUN) announced today that its board of directors has declared a $0.2375 per share cash dividend on its common stock. The dividend is payable on September 29, 2023, to stockholders of record as of September 15, 2023.

About Huntsman:Huntsman Corporation is a publicly traded global manufacturer and marketer of differentiated and specialty chemicals with 2022 revenues of approximately $8 billion from our continuing operations. Our chemical products number in the thousands and are sold worldwide to manufacturers serving a broad and diverse range of consumer and industrial end markets. We operate more than 60 manufacturing, R&D and operations facilities in approximately 30 countries and employ approximately 7,000 associates within our continuing operations. For more information about Huntsman, please visit the company’s website at www.huntsman.com. .

Over the last 12 months, HUN stock dropped by -1.37%. The one-year Huntsman Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 9.3. The average equity rating for HUN stock is currently 2.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $4.71 billion, with 179.20 million shares outstanding and 167.15 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.86M shares, HUN stock reached a trading volume of 4102031 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Huntsman Corporation [HUN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HUN shares is $29.47 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HUN stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Huntsman Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 14, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Huntsman Corporation is set at 0.61, with the Price to Sales ratio for HUN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.69. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.34, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.85. Price to Free Cash Flow for HUN in the course of the last twelve months was 18.93 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

HUN Stock Performance Analysis:

Huntsman Corporation [HUN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.29. With this latest performance, HUN shares dropped by -6.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -1.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HUN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.46 for Huntsman Corporation [HUN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 27.83, while it was recorded at 27.53 for the last single week of trading, and 27.87 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Huntsman Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Huntsman Corporation [HUN] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.85 and a Gross Margin at +19.27. Huntsman Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.58.

Return on Total Capital for HUN is now 11.37, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.52. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.20, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.09. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Huntsman Corporation [HUN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 58.61. Additionally, HUN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 36.95, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 25.84. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 55.38, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 34.92.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Huntsman Corporation [HUN] managed to generate an average of $64,000 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.82 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.91.Huntsman Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

HUN Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HUN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Huntsman Corporation go to 3.92%.

Huntsman Corporation [HUN] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of HUN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in HUN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in HUN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.