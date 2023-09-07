Market Analysts see Freshworks Inc. [FRSH] gaining to $25. Time to buy?

Freshworks Inc. [NASDAQ: FRSH] gained 3.19% or 0.71 points to close at $22.94 with a heavy trading volume of 4072586 shares. The company report on August 28, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Freshworks Appoints Johanna Jackman as Chief People Officer.

It opened the trading session at $22.06, the shares rose to $23.205 and dropped to $21.94, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for FRSH points out that the company has recorded 47.90% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -92.45% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.96M shares, FRSH reached to a volume of 4072586 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Freshworks Inc. [FRSH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FRSH shares is $23.07 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FRSH stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for Freshworks Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 02, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Freshworks Inc. is set at 0.79, with the Price to Sales ratio for FRSH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.13. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.34, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.03. Price to Free Cash Flow for FRSH in the course of the last twelve months was 276.35 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 4.50.

Trading performance analysis for FRSH stock

Freshworks Inc. [FRSH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.25. With this latest performance, FRSH shares gained by 5.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 47.90% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 72.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FRSH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.55 for Freshworks Inc. [FRSH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.50, while it was recorded at 22.25 for the last single week of trading, and 16.03 for the last 200 days.

Freshworks Inc. [FRSH]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Freshworks Inc. [FRSH] shares currently have an operating margin of -46.86 and a Gross Margin at +80.69. Freshworks Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -46.61.

Return on Total Capital for FRSH is now -20.08, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -20.03. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -20.27, with Return on Assets sitting at -16.19. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Freshworks Inc. [FRSH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 3.32. Additionally, FRSH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 3.22, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.53. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.68, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.59.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Freshworks Inc. [FRSH] managed to generate an average of -$42,987 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.97 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.35.Freshworks Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.50 and a Current Ratio set at 4.50.

Freshworks Inc. [FRSH]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FRSH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Freshworks Inc. go to 30.00%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Freshworks Inc. [FRSH]

The top three institutional holders of FRSH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in FRSH stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in FRSH stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.