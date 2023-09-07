Marin Software Incorporated [MRIN] Is Currently 46.69 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Marin Software Incorporated [NASDAQ: MRIN] jumped around 0.19 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $0.62 at the close of the session, up 46.69%. The company report on September 5, 2023 at 4:20 PM that Marin Software Announces HubSpot Integration.

Connect the entire customer journey by uniting your search and social ads with HubSpot data.

Marin Software has unveiled an innovative integration with HubSpot designed to unleash the potential of CRM data for performance marketers. This integration aims to expand campaign success metrics, offering marketers a comprehensive view that extends beyond online interactions and website activities.

Marin Software Incorporated stock is now -37.57% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. MRIN Stock saw the intraday high of $0.82 and lowest of $0.51 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 1.85, which means current price is +51.82% above from all time high which was touched on 02/01/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 189.84K shares, MRIN reached a trading volume of 71520895 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Stifel have made an estimate for Marin Software Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on August 25, 2016.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Marin Software Incorporated is set at 0.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for MRIN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.60. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.47, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.04.

How has MRIN stock performed recently?

Marin Software Incorporated [MRIN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 30.61. With this latest performance, MRIN shares dropped by -1.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -42.19% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -63.49% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MRIN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.80 for Marin Software Incorporated [MRIN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.6086, while it was recorded at 0.4860 for the last single week of trading, and 0.8710 for the last 200 days.

Marin Software Incorporated [MRIN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Marin Software Incorporated [MRIN] shares currently have an operating margin of -108.57 and a Gross Margin at +36.09. Marin Software Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -91.05.

Return on Total Capital for MRIN is now -49.32, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -44.31. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -46.16, with Return on Assets sitting at -35.77. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Marin Software Incorporated [MRIN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 11.75. Additionally, MRIN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 10.51, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 9.13. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 6.72, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 6.02.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Marin Software Incorporated [MRIN] managed to generate an average of -$102,977 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.37 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.39.Marin Software Incorporated’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.30 and a Current Ratio set at 4.30.

Earnings analysis for Marin Software Incorporated [MRIN]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MRIN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Marin Software Incorporated go to 20.00%.

Insider trade positions for Marin Software Incorporated [MRIN]

The top three institutional holders of MRIN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in MRIN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in MRIN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.