Johnson Controls International plc [JCI] Is Currently -1.32 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Johnson Controls International plc [NYSE: JCI] plunged by -$0.77 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $58.50 during the day while it closed the day at $57.58. The company report on September 6, 2023 at 9:30 AM that Sensormatic Solutions holistic loss prevention tools support retailers in escalating fight against theft and shrink.

The brand’s comprehensive suite of loss prevention solutions can help retailers address shrink, eroding profit, and organized retail crime activity so they can effectively navigate today’s retail landscape.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Sensormatic Solutions, the leading global retail solutions portfolio of Johnson Controls, shows its continued commitment to supporting retailers through innovation. Today, the brand released “Secure Retail in the New World,” a resource to help industry leaders understand the future of loss prevention and guide holistic operational improvements that help mitigate the impact of shrink by leaning on connectivity, leading with data, and regaining control of their environments.

Johnson Controls International plc stock has also loss -2.34% of its value over the past 7 days. However, JCI stock has declined by -7.95% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -11.57% and lost -10.03% year-on date.

The market cap for JCI stock reached $38.70 billion, with 683.30 million shares outstanding and 676.29 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.73M shares, JCI reached a trading volume of 5838312 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Johnson Controls International plc [JCI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JCI shares is $72.79 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JCI stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Johnson Controls International plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on June 01, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Johnson Controls International plc is set at 1.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for JCI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.45. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.41, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.57. Price to Free Cash Flow for JCI in the course of the last twelve months was 26.11 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

JCI stock trade performance evaluation

Johnson Controls International plc [JCI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.34. With this latest performance, JCI shares dropped by -7.98% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 4.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JCI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.21, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.85 for Johnson Controls International plc [JCI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 64.09, while it was recorded at 58.76 for the last single week of trading, and 63.43 for the last 200 days.

Johnson Controls International plc [JCI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Johnson Controls International plc [JCI] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.39 and a Gross Margin at +32.87. Johnson Controls International plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.06.

Return on Total Capital for JCI is now 8.56, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.03. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.06, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.62. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Johnson Controls International plc [JCI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 62.87. Additionally, JCI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 38.60, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 23.97. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 51.72, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 31.75.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Johnson Controls International plc [JCI] managed to generate an average of $15,020 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.54 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.60.Johnson Controls International plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Johnson Controls International plc [JCI] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JCI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Johnson Controls International plc go to 15.62%.

Johnson Controls International plc [JCI]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of JCI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in JCI stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in JCI stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.