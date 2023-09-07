Ingersoll Rand Inc. [IR] Is Currently 2.29 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Ingersoll Rand Inc. [NYSE: IR] closed the trading session at $70.01 on 09/06/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $68.25, while the highest price level was $70.05. The company report on September 1, 2023 at 4:39 PM that Ingersoll Rand to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences.

Ingersoll Rand Inc., (NYSE: IR) a global provider of mission-critical flow creation and industrial solutions, announced the following upcoming investor events:.

Matthew Fort, vice president, Investor Relations, will participate in a fireside chat at the Jeffries Industrials Conference on Wednesday, September 6, 2023 at 9:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 33.99 percent and weekly performance of 0.06 percent. The stock has been moved at 17.92 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 3.09 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 13.86 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.25M shares, IR reached to a volume of 3655304 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Ingersoll Rand Inc. [IR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IR shares is $75.13 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IR stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Ingersoll Rand Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 09, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ingersoll Rand Inc. is set at 1.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for IR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.36. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.01, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.93. Price to Free Cash Flow for IR in the course of the last twelve months was 30.45 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

IR stock trade performance evaluation

Ingersoll Rand Inc. [IR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.06. With this latest performance, IR shares gained by 3.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 17.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 46.65% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.22 for Ingersoll Rand Inc. [IR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 66.61, while it was recorded at 69.58 for the last single week of trading, and 59.14 for the last 200 days.

Ingersoll Rand Inc. [IR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ingersoll Rand Inc. [IR] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.87 and a Gross Margin at +33.43. Ingersoll Rand Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.96.

Return on Total Capital for IR is now 7.11, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.82. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.48, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.94. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ingersoll Rand Inc. [IR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 31.24. Additionally, IR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 23.80, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 19.45. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 30.41, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 23.17.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ingersoll Rand Inc. [IR] managed to generate an average of $34,676 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.71 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.40.Ingersoll Rand Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Ingersoll Rand Inc. [IR] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ingersoll Rand Inc. go to 12.38%.

Ingersoll Rand Inc. [IR]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of IR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in IR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in IR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.