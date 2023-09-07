Grom Social Enterprises Inc. [NASDAQ: GROM] closed the trading session at $0.28 on 09/06/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $4.62, while the highest price level was $6.80. The company report on September 6, 2023 at 1:37 PM that Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. Announces 1-for-20 Reverse Stock Split.

Following the effectiveness of the Reverse Split, the CUSIP number for the Company’s common stock will be 39878L 506. As a result of the Reverse Split, every 20 shares of common stock issued and outstanding will be exchanged for one new share of common stock. No fractional shares will be issued to any holder, and instead of issuing such fractional shares, the Company will round up such fractional shares to the nearest whole share. Immediately after the Reverse Split becomes effective, the Company will have approximately 452,219 shares of common stock issued and outstanding. Additionally, the exercise price per share of common stock subject to the Company’s warrants will be proportionately increased, such that the exercise price immediately following the Reverse Split will equal the product of twenty (20) and the exercise price immediately prior to the Reverse Split. The number of shares of common stock subject to warrants immediately following the Reverse Split will equal 1/20th (0.05 or 5%) of the number of shares of common stock subject to warrants immediately prior to the Reverse Split.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -81.69 percent and weekly performance of 6.29 percent. The stock has been moved at -65.53 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -18.26 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -21.45 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 637.01K shares, GROM reached to a volume of 3760136 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Grom Social Enterprises Inc. [GROM]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Grom Social Enterprises Inc. is set at 0.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for GROM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.50. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.15, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.24.

GROM stock trade performance evaluation

Grom Social Enterprises Inc. [GROM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.29. With this latest performance, GROM shares dropped by -18.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -65.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -97.65% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GROM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.84 for Grom Social Enterprises Inc. [GROM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3150, while it was recorded at 0.2680 for the last single week of trading, and 1.0819 for the last 200 days.

Grom Social Enterprises Inc. [GROM]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Grom Social Enterprises Inc. [GROM] shares currently have an operating margin of -135.08 and a Gross Margin at +26.72. Grom Social Enterprises Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -300.98.

Return on Total Capital for GROM is now -28.09, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -75.25. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -78.64, with Return on Assets sitting at -52.26. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Grom Social Enterprises Inc. [GROM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 9.37. Additionally, GROM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 8.56, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.88. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 4.82, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 4.41.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Grom Social Enterprises Inc. [GROM] managed to generate an average of -$49,493 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.67 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.17.Grom Social Enterprises Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Grom Social Enterprises Inc. [GROM]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of GROM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in GROM stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in GROM stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.