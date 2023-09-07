Fortinet Inc. [FTNT] Revenue clocked in at $4.99 billion, up 27.29% YTD: What’s Next?

Fortinet Inc. [NASDAQ: FTNT] price surged by 0.52 percent to reach at $0.32. The company report on August 31, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Fortinet Recommends Stockholders Reject TRC Capital Investment Corporation’s “Mini-Tender” Offer.

News Summary Fortinet® (NASDAQ: FTNT), the global cybersecurity leader driving the convergence of networking and security, today announced it has been notified of an unsolicited “mini-tender” offer by TRC Capital Investment Corporation (TRC) to purchase up to 2,000,000 shares of Fortinet’s common stock at a price of $55.55 per share in cash. TRC’s offer price of $55.55 per share is approximately 4.86% lower than the closing price of Fortinet’s common stock on August 21, 2023, the last trading day prior to the date of TRC’s offer, which began on August 22, 2023.

A sum of 5224621 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 6.27M shares. Fortinet Inc. shares reached a high of $62.389 and dropped to a low of $61.72 until finishing in the latest session at $62.23.

The one-year FTNT stock forecast points to a potential upside of 16.31. The average equity rating for FTNT stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Fortinet Inc. [FTNT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FTNT shares is $74.36 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FTNT stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Guggenheim have made an estimate for Fortinet Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 07, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fortinet Inc. is set at 1.71, with the Price to Sales ratio for FTNT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.69. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 151.78, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.27. Price to Free Cash Flow for FTNT in the course of the last twelve months was 24.44 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

FTNT Stock Performance Analysis:

Fortinet Inc. [FTNT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.64. With this latest performance, FTNT shares gained by 7.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.08% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 28.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FTNT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.21 for Fortinet Inc. [FTNT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 68.75, while it was recorded at 61.29 for the last single week of trading, and 62.16 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Fortinet Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Fortinet Inc. [FTNT] shares currently have an operating margin of +21.85 and a Gross Margin at +74.91. Fortinet Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +19.41.

Return on Total Capital for FTNT is now 72.61, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 66.41. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 342.85, with Return on Assets sitting at 14.12. Additionally, FTNT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 135.00, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 17.44.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Fortinet Inc. [FTNT] managed to generate an average of $68,067 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.27 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.73.Fortinet Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

FTNT Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FTNT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Fortinet Inc. go to 17.88%.

Fortinet Inc. [FTNT] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of FTNT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in FTNT stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in FTNT stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.