Deutsche Bank slashes price target on VICI Properties Inc. [VICI] – find out why.

VICI Properties Inc. [NYSE: VICI] gained 0.62% on the last trading session, reaching $31.01 price per share at the time. The company report on September 6, 2023 at 4:15 PM that Century Casinos, Inc. Completes Sale-Leaseback of Four Properties in Alberta, Canada.

Funds to be used for growth initiatives and/or to paying down debt.

– Century Casinos, Inc. (Nasdaq Capital Market®: CNTY) (“Century Casinos” or the “Company”) announced that it completed the sale of the real estate assets of Century Casino & Hotel Edmonton, Century Casino St. Albert and Century Mile Racetrack and Casino in Edmonton, Alberta and Century Downs Racetrack and Casino (“Century Downs”) in Calgary, Alberta (collectively, the “Century Canadian Portfolio”) to subsidiaries of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE: VICI) (“VICI”) for an aggregate purchase price of CAD 221.7 million (USD $162.4 million*) in cash. The Company retained approximately CAD 154.5 million (USD $113.2 million*) of the purchase price after giving effect to the purchase of the Century Downs land, selling expenses, Canadian and US taxes and proceeds to be paid to the minority owners of Century Downs.

VICI Properties Inc. represents 1.01 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $31.27 billion with the latest information. VICI stock price has been found in the range of $30.73 to $31.03.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.84M shares, VICI reached a trading volume of 4157848 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VICI shares is $37.47 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VICI stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for VICI Properties Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on July 05, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for VICI Properties Inc. is set at 0.44, with the Price to Sales ratio for VICI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.48. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.32, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.73. Price to Free Cash Flow for VICI in the course of the last twelve months was 20.55.

VICI Properties Inc. [VICI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.42. With this latest performance, VICI shares dropped by -0.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -5.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VICI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.07 for VICI Properties Inc. [VICI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 31.23, while it was recorded at 30.93 for the last single week of trading, and 32.37 for the last 200 days.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VICI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for VICI Properties Inc. go to 7.10%.

The top three institutional holders of VICI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in VICI stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in VICI stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.