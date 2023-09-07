Copart Inc. [CPRT] Revenue clocked in at $3.76 billion, up 49.35% YTD: What’s Next?

Copart Inc. [NASDAQ: CPRT] traded at a high on 09/06/23, posting a 0.60 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $45.47. The company report on September 6, 2023 at 5:49 PM that Copart, Inc. to Release Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2023 Results.

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ: CPRT) announced today that it will release earnings for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023 after 4:00 p.m. Eastern Time (3:00 p.m. Central) on Thursday, September 14, 2023.

On Thursday, September 14, 2023, at 5:30 p.m. Eastern Time (4:30 p.m. Central), Copart will conduct a conference call to discuss the results for the quarter. The call will be webcast live and can be accessed via hyperlink at www.copart.com/investorrelations. A replay of the call will be available through November 2023 by visiting www.copart.com/investorrelations.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4438139 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Copart Inc. stands at 1.71% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.02%.

The market cap for CPRT stock reached $43.42 billion, with 954.88 million shares outstanding and 864.32 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.01M shares, CPRT reached a trading volume of 4438139 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Copart Inc. [CPRT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CPRT shares is $46.07 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CPRT stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Northcoast have made an estimate for Copart Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 01, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Copart Inc. is set at 0.86, with the Price to Sales ratio for CPRT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.56. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.76, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.21. Price to Free Cash Flow for CPRT in the course of the last twelve months was 49.95 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 5.80.

How has CPRT stock performed recently?

Copart Inc. [CPRT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.18. With this latest performance, CPRT shares gained by 1.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 29.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 56.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CPRT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.75 for Copart Inc. [CPRT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 44.68, while it was recorded at 45.11 for the last single week of trading, and 38.40 for the last 200 days.

Copart Inc. [CPRT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Copart Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.80 and a Current Ratio set at 5.90.

Earnings analysis for Copart Inc. [CPRT]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CPRT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Copart Inc. go to 22.30%.

Insider trade positions for Copart Inc. [CPRT]

The top three institutional holders of CPRT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.