Centene Corporation [CNC] stock Upgrade by BofA Securities analyst, price target now $72

Centene Corporation [NYSE: CNC] gained 2.33% or 1.44 points to close at $63.32 with a heavy trading volume of 5072932 shares. The company report on September 6, 2023 at 4:15 PM that CENTENE RECOGNIZED FOR SECOND CONSECUTIVE YEAR IN FORTUNE’S “BEST WORKPLACES IN HEALTH CARE™ 2023”.

Centene ranked 13 on the list of 40 large healthcare companies.

Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC), a leading healthcare enterprise committed to helping people live healthier lives, announced today that it has been named to Fortune’s “Best Workplaces in Health Care” list for a second year in a row. Fortune’s ranking includes companies who demonstrate a positive employee experience, defined by high levels of trust, respect and pride, among other factors. Centene joins 40 companies in the Large Company category for 2023 and ranks 13, an increase in rank from 27 in 2022.

It opened the trading session at $62.50, the shares rose to $64.115 and dropped to $62.50, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for CNC points out that the company has recorded -6.81% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -4.09% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.26M shares, CNC reached to a volume of 5072932 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Centene Corporation [CNC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CNC shares is $82.05 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CNC stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Centene Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 05, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Centene Corporation is set at 1.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for CNC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.35, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 35.57. Price to Free Cash Flow for CNC in the course of the last twelve months was 4.52 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

Trading performance analysis for CNC stock

Centene Corporation [CNC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.74. With this latest performance, CNC shares dropped by -5.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -29.68% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CNC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.50 for Centene Corporation [CNC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 65.98, while it was recorded at 62.17 for the last single week of trading, and 70.37 for the last 200 days.

Centene Corporation [CNC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Centene Corporation [CNC] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.67. Centene Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.83.

Return on Total Capital for CNC is now 8.10, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.55. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.73, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.52. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Centene Corporation [CNC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 88.68. Additionally, CNC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 47.00, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 27.16. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 87.59, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 46.42.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Centene Corporation [CNC] managed to generate an average of $16,178 per employee.Centene Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Centene Corporation [CNC]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CNC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Centene Corporation go to 10.61%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Centene Corporation [CNC]

The top three institutional holders of CNC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in CNC stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in CNC stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.