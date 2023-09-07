Cantor Fitzgerald lifts NextGen Healthcare Inc. [NXGN] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

NextGen Healthcare Inc. [NASDAQ: NXGN] price surged by 14.65 percent to reach at $3.01. The company report on September 6, 2023 at 7:00 AM that NextGen Healthcare Enters into Definitive Agreement to Be Acquired by Thoma Bravo.

NextGen Healthcare Shareholders to Receive $23.95 Per Share in Cash, a 46.4% Premium to Unaffected Stock Price.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Transaction to Accelerate NextGen Healthcare’s Growth and Innovation as the Trusted Advisor to Healthcare Providers.

A sum of 20022972 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 439.03K shares. NextGen Healthcare Inc. shares reached a high of $23.60 and dropped to a low of $23.495 until finishing in the latest session at $23.56.

The one-year NXGN stock forecast points to a potential downside of -13.43. The average equity rating for NXGN stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on NextGen Healthcare Inc. [NXGN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NXGN shares is $20.77 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NXGN stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for NextGen Healthcare Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on August 28, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NextGen Healthcare Inc. is set at 0.77, with the Price to Sales ratio for NXGN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.19. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.81, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.45. Price to Free Cash Flow for NXGN in the course of the last twelve months was 402.05 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.20.

NXGN Stock Performance Analysis:

NextGen Healthcare Inc. [NXGN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 30.53. With this latest performance, NXGN shares gained by 39.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 31.99% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 38.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NXGN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 88.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 92.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 85.10 for NextGen Healthcare Inc. [NXGN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.95, while it was recorded at 20.01 for the last single week of trading, and 17.54 for the last 200 days.

Insight into NextGen Healthcare Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and NextGen Healthcare Inc. [NXGN] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.59 and a Gross Margin at +46.30. NextGen Healthcare Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.41.

Return on Total Capital for NXGN is now 0.69, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.48. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -0.64, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.35. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, NextGen Healthcare Inc. [NXGN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 68.62. Additionally, NXGN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 40.69, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 30.66. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 67.66, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 40.13.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, NextGen Healthcare Inc. [NXGN] managed to generate an average of -$954 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.89 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.86.NextGen Healthcare Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

NXGN Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NXGN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for NextGen Healthcare Inc. go to 3.08%.

NextGen Healthcare Inc. [NXGN] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of NXGN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in NXGN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in NXGN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.