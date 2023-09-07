BofA Securities slashes price target on The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [BK] – find out why.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [NYSE: BK] plunged by -$0.52 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $45.26 during the day while it closed the day at $44.68. The company report on September 5, 2023 at 8:15 AM that BNY Mellon Announces Any and All Cash Tender Offer by its Wholly Owned Subsidiary for Certain of its Senior Notes.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (“BNY Mellon”) (NYSE: BK) today announced the commencement of a cash tender offer (the “Offer”) by BNY Mellon Capital Markets, LLC (“BNYMCM”), an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of BNY Mellon, to purchase any and all of the securities of BNY Mellon listed in the table below (the “Securities”).

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation stock has also gained 0.77% of its value over the past 7 days. However, BK stock has inclined by 2.93% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -9.74% and lost -1.85% year-on date.

The market cap for BK stock reached $34.37 billion, with 787.72 million shares outstanding and 777.69 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.38M shares, BK reached a trading volume of 3894754 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [BK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BK shares is $53.66 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BK stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 12, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation is set at 0.81, with the Price to Sales ratio for BK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.40. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.98, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 240.69. Price to Free Cash Flow for BK in the course of the last twelve months was 4.04.

BK stock trade performance evaluation

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [BK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.77. With this latest performance, BK shares dropped by -3.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 8.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.90 for The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [BK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 44.71, while it was recorded at 44.93 for the last single week of trading, and 45.35 for the last 200 days.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [BK] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation go to 7.80%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [BK]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of BK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in BK stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in BK stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.