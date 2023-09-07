BofA Securities slashes price target on Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. [MUFG] – find out why.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. [NYSE: MUFG] traded at a high on 09/06/23, posting a 0.98 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $8.26. The company report on July 27, 2023 at 10:00 AM that Alla Whitston and Matt Abrusci join MUFG.

Whitston joins the bank as Chief Information Officer for the Americas; Abrusci serving as General Counsel.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG) today announced that Alla Whitston has joined as Chief Information Officer for the Americas and Matt Abrusci has joined as General Counsel for the Americas.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3969003 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. stands at 0.91% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.07%.

The market cap for MUFG stock reached $103.07 billion, with 12.02 billion shares outstanding and 10.41 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.65M shares, MUFG reached a trading volume of 3969003 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. [MUFG]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MUFG shares is $8.46 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MUFG stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 27, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. is set at 0.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for MUFG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.60. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.80, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 87.49.

How has MUFG stock performed recently?

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. [MUFG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.42. With this latest performance, MUFG shares gained by 3.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 16.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 62.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MUFG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.31, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 80.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.42 for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. [MUFG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.68, while it was recorded at 8.08 for the last single week of trading, and 6.86 for the last 200 days.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. [MUFG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. [MUFG] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.69. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.89.

Return on Total Capital for MUFG is now 0.65, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.22. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.52, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.29. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. [MUFG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 513.59. Additionally, MUFG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 83.70, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 22.88. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 209.29, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 34.11.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. [MUFG] managed to generate an average of $8,782,870 per employee.

Earnings analysis for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. [MUFG]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MUFG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. go to 7.50%.

Insider trade positions for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. [MUFG]

