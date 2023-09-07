Analog Devices Inc. [ADI] stock Downgrade by Piper Sandler analyst, price target now $190

Analog Devices Inc. [NASDAQ: ADI] traded at a high on 09/06/23, posting a 0.35 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $182.18. The company report on September 6, 2023 at 12:00 PM that Analog Devices to Participate in the Evercore ISI 2023 Semiconductor & Semiconductor Equipment Conference.

Analog Devices, Inc. (Nasdaq: ADI) today announced that the Company’s Executive Vice President, Finance & Chief Financial Officer, Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah, will discuss business topics and trends at the Evercore ISI 2023 Semiconductor & Semiconductor Equipment Conference taking place at the Evercore ISI Offices located in New York, New York, on Thursday, September 7, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. EST.

The webcast for the conference may be accessed live via the Investor Relations section of Analog Devices’ website at investor.analog.com. An archived replay will also be available following the webcast for at least 30 days.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3381927 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Analog Devices Inc. stands at 1.62% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.21%.

The market cap for ADI stock reached $90.46 billion, with 500.02 million shares outstanding and 493.27 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.38M shares, ADI reached a trading volume of 3381927 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Analog Devices Inc. [ADI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ADI shares is $200.49 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ADI stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Analog Devices Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 24, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Analog Devices Inc. is set at 4.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for ADI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.05. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.54, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.31. Price to Free Cash Flow for ADI in the course of the last twelve months was 24.51 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

How has ADI stock performed recently?

Analog Devices Inc. [ADI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.21. With this latest performance, ADI shares dropped by -4.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 22.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ADI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.53, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.54 for Analog Devices Inc. [ADI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 187.70, while it was recorded at 181.90 for the last single week of trading, and 181.04 for the last 200 days.

Analog Devices Inc. [ADI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Analog Devices Inc. [ADI] shares currently have an operating margin of +29.37 and a Gross Margin at +54.19. Analog Devices Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +22.88.

Return on Total Capital for ADI is now 7.97, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.25. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.38, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.36. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Analog Devices Inc. [ADI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 19.03. Additionally, ADI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 15.99, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 13.80. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 18.88, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 15.86.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Analog Devices Inc. [ADI] managed to generate an average of $112,416 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.37 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.23.Analog Devices Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Earnings analysis for Analog Devices Inc. [ADI]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ADI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Analog Devices Inc. go to -0.58%.

Insider trade positions for Analog Devices Inc. [ADI]

The top three institutional holders of ADI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in ADI stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in ADI stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.