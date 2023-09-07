Akoustis Technologies Inc. [AKTS] Stock trading around $1.16 per share: What’s Next?

Akoustis Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: AKTS] stock went on a downward path that fall over -29.70% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -27.95%. The company report on September 6, 2023 at 7:00 AM that Akoustis Reports Seventh Consecutive Quarter of Record Revenue with Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2023 Sales Growing over 13% Year-Over-Year and Full Year 2023 Revenue Up 77% Year-over-Year.

Robust Customer Activity in, Wi-Fi CPE, 5G Mobile, 5G Infrastructure, Automotive, Timing Control, Semiconductor Back-End-Services, and Other Markets.

Introduced Advanced Single Crystal XBAW® Technology for Existing and New Markets.

Over the last 12 months, AKTS stock dropped by -71.71%. The one-year Akoustis Technologies Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 82.02. The average equity rating for AKTS stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $82.57 million, with 71.64 million shares outstanding and 68.54 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 622.78K shares, AKTS stock reached a trading volume of 5872037 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Akoustis Technologies Inc. [AKTS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AKTS shares is $6.45 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AKTS stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for Akoustis Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on Sep-07-23.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Akoustis Technologies Inc. is set at 0.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for AKTS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.44. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.79, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.74.

AKTS Stock Performance Analysis:

Akoustis Technologies Inc. [AKTS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -27.95. With this latest performance, AKTS shares dropped by -47.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -68.65% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -71.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AKTS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 22.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 20.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 24.43 for Akoustis Technologies Inc. [AKTS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.2788, while it was recorded at 1.4800 for the last single week of trading, and 3.0341 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Akoustis Technologies Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Akoustis Technologies Inc. [AKTS] shares currently have an operating margin of -394.50 and a Gross Margin at -78.11. Akoustis Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -384.54.

Return on Total Capital for AKTS is now -45.50, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -44.45. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -53.46, with Return on Assets sitting at -41.23. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Akoustis Technologies Inc. [AKTS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 43.37. Additionally, AKTS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 30.25, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 27.80. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 43.06, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 30.04.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Akoustis Technologies Inc. [AKTS] managed to generate an average of -$282,426 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.19 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.11.Akoustis Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.10 and a Current Ratio set at 5.80.

Akoustis Technologies Inc. [AKTS] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of AKTS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in AKTS stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in AKTS stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.