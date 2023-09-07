Agenus Inc. [AGEN] Is Currently 0.00 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Agenus Inc. [NASDAQ: AGEN] price plunged by 0.00 percent to reach at $0.0. The company report on September 1, 2023 at 4:30 PM that Agenus Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

Agenus Inc. (“Agenus”) (Nasdaq: AGEN), a leader in developing novel immunological agents to treat various cancers, today announced that the Compensation Committee of Agenus’ Board of Directors granted, as of September 1, 2023 (“Grant Date”), inducement awards to Robin Taylor, Ph.D. in connection with his appointment as Chief Commercial Officer. The Compensation Committee approved the awards pursuant to Agenus’ 2015 Inducement Equity Plan and in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

The awards to Dr. Taylor consist of (i) nonqualified options to purchase 200,000 shares of Agenus common stock with a 10-year term, an exercise price equal to the closing price of Agenus’ common stock on the Grant Date, and vesting over four years in equal annual installments, (ii) 100,000 restricted stock units that vest over three years in equal annual installments and (iii) 250,000 nonqualified options that vest in four equal annual installments starting on the second anniversary of Dr. Taylor joining Agenus; provided that each equity award to Dr. Taylor is subject to him maintaining a service relationship with the company through the relevant vest date.

A sum of 3993075 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 5.22M shares. Agenus Inc. shares reached a high of $1.3354 and dropped to a low of $1.22 until finishing in the latest session at $1.28.

The one-year AGEN stock forecast points to a potential upside of 82.93. The average equity rating for AGEN stock is currently 1.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Agenus Inc. [AGEN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AGEN shares is $7.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AGEN stock is a recommendation set at 1.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for Agenus Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 06, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Agenus Inc. is set at 0.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for AGEN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.85.

AGEN Stock Performance Analysis:

Agenus Inc. [AGEN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.57. With this latest performance, AGEN shares dropped by -5.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -25.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -49.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AGEN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.77, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.01 for Agenus Inc. [AGEN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.5060, while it was recorded at 1.3500 for the last single week of trading, and 1.9031 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Agenus Inc. Fundamentals:

Agenus Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Agenus Inc. [AGEN] Institutonal Ownership Details

