AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. [UAVS] moved down -1.18: Why It’s Important

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. [AMEX: UAVS] slipped around 0.0 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $0.18 at the close of the session, down -1.18%. The company report on September 6, 2023 at 9:00 AM that AgEagle Launches the New eBee VISION Drone; Now Accepting Orders from Customers Worldwide.

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc.

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. stock is now -49.94% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. UAVS Stock saw the intraday high of $0.23 and lowest of $0.18 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 0.74, which means current price is +15.26% above from all time high which was touched on 02/02/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.36M shares, UAVS reached a trading volume of 8278146 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. [UAVS]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. is set at 0.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for UAVS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.07. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.41, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.04.

How has UAVS stock performed recently?

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. [UAVS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.12. With this latest performance, UAVS shares dropped by -22.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -58.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -68.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UAVS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.25 for AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. [UAVS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2141, while it was recorded at 0.1713 for the last single week of trading, and 0.3577 for the last 200 days.

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. [UAVS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. [UAVS] shares currently have an operating margin of -118.30 and a Gross Margin at +23.81. AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -305.08.

Return on Total Capital for UAVS is now -34.73, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -91.72. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -97.25, with Return on Assets sitting at -73.34. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. [UAVS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 15.81. Additionally, UAVS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 13.65, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 12.61. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 12.65, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 10.93.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. [UAVS] managed to generate an average of -$633,193 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.98 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.24.AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

Insider trade positions for AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. [UAVS]

The top three institutional holders of UAVS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in UAVS stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in UAVS stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.