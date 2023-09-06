WW International Inc. [WW] moved up 1.24: Why It’s Important

WW International Inc. [NASDAQ: WW] gained 1.24% on the last trading session, reaching $9.78 price per share at the time. The company report on August 3, 2023 at 4:05 PM that William Shrank, MD, Former Chief Medical Officer at Humana, to Join WW International, Inc. Board of Directors.

“It is a pleasure to welcome Dr. Shrank to the board,” said Thilo Semmelbauer, Chairman of the Board of WeightWatchers. “Dr. Shrank brings a wide range of healthcare experiences, including as a practicing physician and expertise in clinical outcomes for chronic conditions. He will further advance our thought leadership within the Clinical landscape for consumers, health providers, payers, and employers. WeightWatchers is evolving alongside science to cover the entire weight health spectrum and Dr. Shrank’s experience will help ensure we are doing so in an effective and sustainable way.”.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

WW International Inc. represents 78.01 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $776.34 million with the latest information. WW stock price has been found in the range of $9.225 to $10.03.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.70M shares, WW reached a trading volume of 5122026 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about WW International Inc. [WW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WW shares is $11.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WW stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for WW International Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on July 26, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for WW International Inc. is set at 0.77, with the Price to Sales ratio for WW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.82.

Trading performance analysis for WW stock

WW International Inc. [WW] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.68. With this latest performance, WW shares gained by 19.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 152.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 84.53% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.58 for WW International Inc. [WW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.10, while it was recorded at 9.83 for the last single week of trading, and 6.27 for the last 200 days.

WW International Inc. [WW]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and WW International Inc. [WW] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.24 and a Gross Margin at +60.62. WW International Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -24.15.

Return on Total Capital for WW is now 13.52, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -27.23. Additionally, WW Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 182.93, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 146.67.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, WW International Inc. [WW] managed to generate an average of -$35,409 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 38.84 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.85.WW International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

WW International Inc. [WW]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for WW International Inc. go to 15.00%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at WW International Inc. [WW]

The top three institutional holders of WW stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in WW stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in WW stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.