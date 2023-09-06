Wall Street Analyst Downgrade CNH Industrial N.V. [CNHI]. What else is Wall St. saying

CNH Industrial N.V. [NYSE: CNHI] surged by $0.15 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $14.22 during the day while it closed the day at $13.98. The company report on September 5, 2023 at 4:15 PM that New Holland’s Precision Farming Tech Inspires Mongolian Farming Community.

Ensada Tractron LLC – Developer of Agribusiness recently lead a tour of a New Holland plant (a brand of CNH Industrial) in Saskatoon, Canada. Though Ensada has organized several international tours for its local farmers in Mongolia in recent years, this particular visit provided a glimpse as to how Mongolia’s agriculture sector can improve sustainable production through precision farming technologies.More than 40 percent of the country’s grain is grown in the Selenge province. However, crop production has recently been hindered by environmental obstacles, driving a growing interest for agri-tech solutions among the Mongolian farming community.”In Selenge, farmers face challenges due to limited rainfall and need for an efficient way to conserve water and soil. Seeing farmers here in Canada successfully combat similar issues using New Holland’s tractors, combines, and especially the precision air drills, has been inspiring. These machines enable farmers to practice no-till farming, conserving soil moisture and preventing soil erosion, both of which are critical for our farms back home,” said Batnasan Dorlig, CEO of Shuren Taria LLC, one of the visiting farmers.At the CNH Industrial facility in Saskatoon, the group was introduced to the cutting-edge production technology behind New Holland’s precision air drills, GPS-guided tractors, soil analysis and crop monitoring technology. Renowned for implementing world-class manufacturing (WCM) processes, the New Holland Saskatoon plant also houses a ground-breaking research and development center.”New Holland not only understands the needs of farmers but also builds top-notch machinery to fulfil those needs. The production of the air drill was extraordinary – it is truly a masterpiece of technology and engineering. I am excited about the possibility of introducing such effective tools and technologies to Mongolia,” Dorlig expressed. View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from CNH Industrial on 3blmedia.com.Contact Info:Spokesperson: CNH IndustrialWebsite: https:

CNH Industrial N.V. stock has also gained 5.27% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CNHI stock has inclined by 6.39% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -16.44% and lost -12.95% year-on date.

The market cap for CNHI stock reached $19.25 billion, with 1.34 billion shares outstanding and 998.29 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.34M shares, CNHI reached a trading volume of 12513388 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about CNH Industrial N.V. [CNHI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CNHI shares is $18.66 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CNHI stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Bernstein have made an estimate for CNH Industrial N.V. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on September 05, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CNH Industrial N.V. is set at 0.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for CNHI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.78. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.49, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.32.

CNHI stock trade performance evaluation

CNH Industrial N.V. [CNHI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.27. With this latest performance, CNHI shares gained by 0.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -16.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 16.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CNHI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.77, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.82 for CNH Industrial N.V. [CNHI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.21, while it was recorded at 13.79 for the last single week of trading, and 15.04 for the last 200 days.

CNH Industrial N.V. [CNHI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CNH Industrial N.V. [CNHI] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.50 and a Gross Margin at +29.61. CNH Industrial N.V.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.61.

Return on Total Capital for CNHI is now 14.24, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.88. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 29.61, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.57. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, CNH Industrial N.V. [CNHI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 334.78. Additionally, CNHI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 77.00, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 58.89. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 193.20, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 44.44.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, CNH Industrial N.V. [CNHI] managed to generate an average of $50,636 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.22 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.53.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for CNH Industrial N.V. [CNHI] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CNHI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CNH Industrial N.V. go to 9.10%.

CNH Industrial N.V. [CNHI]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of CNHI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in CNHI stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in CNHI stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.