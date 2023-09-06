Stellantis N.V. [STLA] is 28.59% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Stellantis N.V. [NYSE: STLA] gained 0.16% or 0.03 points to close at $18.26 with a heavy trading volume of 7280395 shares. The company report on August 31, 2023 at 10:00 AM that Hundred Grand Hybrid: Stellantis’ Windsor Assembly Plant Marks Production of 100,000th Chrysler Pacifica Plug-In Hybrid.

Team members celebrate production of 100,000th Chrysler Pacifica Plug-In Hybrid minivan at Windsor (Ont.) Assembly Plant.

It opened the trading session at $18.10, the shares rose to $18.35 and dropped to $17.99, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for STLA points out that the company has recorded -2.09% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -57.82% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 4.95M shares, STLA reached to a volume of 7280395 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Stellantis N.V. [STLA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for STLA shares is $22.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on STLA stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Stellantis N.V. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 09, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Stellantis N.V. is set at 0.37

Trading performance analysis for STLA stock

Stellantis N.V. [STLA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.22. With this latest performance, STLA shares dropped by -6.02% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 37.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for STLA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.82 for Stellantis N.V. [STLA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.46, while it was recorded at 18.52 for the last single week of trading, and 16.85 for the last 200 days.

Stellantis N.V. [STLA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Stellantis N.V. [STLA] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.74 and a Gross Margin at +18.58. Stellantis N.V.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.35.

Return on Total Capital for STLA is now 22.26, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 19.76. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 26.27, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.39. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Stellantis N.V. [STLA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 37.71. Additionally, STLA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 27.39, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 14.59. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 27.04, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 19.64.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Stellantis N.V. [STLA] managed to generate an average of $61,678 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 18.03 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.00.

Stellantis N.V. [STLA]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for STLA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Stellantis N.V. go to 3.59%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Stellantis N.V. [STLA]

The top three institutional holders of STLA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in STLA stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in STLA stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.