SIGNA Sports United N.V. [SSU] Stock trading around $0.80 per share: What’s Next?

SIGNA Sports United N.V. [NYSE: SSU] traded at a low on 09/05/23, posting a -9.89 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $0.80. The company report on July 17, 2023 at 6:00 AM that SIGNA Sports United N.V. Announces Appointment of Anthonie Anbeek to the Board of Directors Effective April 1st, 2024.

SIGNA Sports United N.V. (“SSU” or the “Company”), a NYSE-listed specialist sports e-commerce company with businesses in bike, tennis, outdoor, and teamsports, today announced the appointment of Mr. Anthonie Anbeek to its Board of Directors, effective April 1, 2024.

Mr. Anbeek, an experienced Consumer products and Bicycle industry executive, most recently as CEO of leading bicycle manufacturer Accell Group is expected to bring a wealth of leadership and strategic insights to support SSU’s growth strategy.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 8409481 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of SIGNA Sports United N.V. stands at 49.99% while the volatility over the past one month is 21.54%.

The market cap for SSU stock reached $384.15 million, with 338.60 million shares outstanding and 194.84 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 45.08K shares, SSU reached a trading volume of 8409481 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about SIGNA Sports United N.V. [SSU]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SSU shares is $3.97 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SSU stock is a recommendation set at 3.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for SIGNA Sports United N.V. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on July 10, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SIGNA Sports United N.V. is set at 0.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for SSU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.35. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.57, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.12.

How has SSU stock performed recently?

SIGNA Sports United N.V. [SSU] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -38.31. With this latest performance, SSU shares dropped by -68.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -81.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -86.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SSU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 12.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 7.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 17.46 for SIGNA Sports United N.V. [SSU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.3854, while it was recorded at 1.0744 for the last single week of trading, and 3.7453 for the last 200 days.

SIGNA Sports United N.V. [SSU]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and SIGNA Sports United N.V. [SSU] shares currently have an operating margin of -5.42 and a Gross Margin at +11.31. SIGNA Sports United N.V.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -50.74.

Return on Total Capital for SSU is now -8.59, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -82.65. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -112.40, with Return on Assets sitting at -54.39. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, SIGNA Sports United N.V. [SSU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 40.82. Additionally, SSU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 28.99, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 19.24. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 36.79, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 26.12.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 22.10 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.07.SIGNA Sports United N.V.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Insider trade positions for SIGNA Sports United N.V. [SSU]

The top three institutional holders of SSU stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in SSU stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in SSU stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.