RBC Capital Mkts slashes price target on Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. [WOOF] – find out why.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. [NASDAQ: WOOF] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.19% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -4.81%. The company report on August 24, 2023 at 7:00 AM that Petco Health + Wellness Company, Inc. Reports Second Quarter Earnings.

Q2 2023 Operating Results.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Comparable sales grew 3.2 percent year-over-year and 7.0 percent on a two-year basis, resulting in the 19th consecutive quarter of comparable sales growth.

Over the last 12 months, WOOF stock dropped by -65.98%. The one-year Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 22.21. The average equity rating for WOOF stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.55 billion, with 267.16 million shares outstanding and 81.86 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.43M shares, WOOF stock reached a trading volume of 9036600 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. [WOOF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WOOF shares is $6.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WOOF stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 25, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. is set at 0.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for WOOF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.57, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.57. Price to Free Cash Flow for WOOF in the course of the last twelve months was 12.48 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.30.

WOOF Stock Performance Analysis:

Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. [WOOF] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.81. With this latest performance, WOOF shares dropped by -32.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -48.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -65.98% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WOOF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 19.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 17.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 23.04 for Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. [WOOF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.61, while it was recorded at 5.21 for the last single week of trading, and 9.29 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. [WOOF] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.36 and a Gross Margin at +40.35. Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.50.

Return on Total Capital for WOOF is now 4.87, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.78. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.90, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.30. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. [WOOF] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 131.54. Additionally, WOOF Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 56.81, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 44.26. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 117.58, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 50.78.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. [WOOF] managed to generate an average of $3,131 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 102.39 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.86.Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

WOOF Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WOOF. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. go to 48.80%.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. [WOOF] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of WOOF stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in WOOF stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in WOOF stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.