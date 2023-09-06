PPL Corporation [PPL] stock Initiated by Barclays analyst, price target now $26

PPL Corporation [NYSE: PPL] loss -1.90% on the last trading session, reaching $24.29 price per share at the time. The company report on August 31, 2023 at 4:10 PM that PPL Corporation names Christine M. Martin interim president of PPL Electric Utilities.

PPL Corporation (NYSE: PPL) today named 20-year PPL veteran Christine M. Martin as interim PPL Electric Utilities president. Martin, who currently serves as the corporation’s senior vice president of Public Affairs and chief sustainability officer, succeeds Stephanie R. Raymond, who is departing the company by mutual agreement effective Sept. 1.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

“We thank Stephanie for her service and contributions to PPL Electric Utilities over the past decade,” said Fran Sullivan, PPL executive vice president and chief operating officer. “We wish her well in her future endeavors and are fortunate to have someone of Christine’s caliber ready to step into this role as we create the utilities of the future.

PPL Corporation represents 737.08 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $18.02 billion with the latest information. PPL stock price has been found in the range of $24.18 to $24.75.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.67M shares, PPL reached a trading volume of 6810265 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about PPL Corporation [PPL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PPL shares is $30.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PPL stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for PPL Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on August 23, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PPL Corporation is set at 0.42, with the Price to Sales ratio for PPL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.08. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.28, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.44.

Trading performance analysis for PPL stock

PPL Corporation [PPL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.88. With this latest performance, PPL shares dropped by -6.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -17.04% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PPL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 23.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 16.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 28.36 for PPL Corporation [PPL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 26.27, while it was recorded at 24.89 for the last single week of trading, and 27.74 for the last 200 days.

PPL Corporation [PPL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and PPL Corporation [PPL] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.63 and a Gross Margin at +21.83. PPL Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.02.

Return on Total Capital for PPL is now 5.24, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.78. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.16, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.01. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, PPL Corporation [PPL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 102.71. Additionally, PPL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 50.67, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 37.77. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 92.93, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 45.84.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, PPL Corporation [PPL] managed to generate an average of $109,239 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.21 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.22.PPL Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

PPL Corporation [PPL]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PPL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for PPL Corporation go to 17.21%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at PPL Corporation [PPL]

The top three institutional holders of PPL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in PPL stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in PPL stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.