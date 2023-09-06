Peloton Interactive Inc. [PTON] stock Downgrade by Macquarie analyst, price target now $7

Peloton Interactive Inc. [NASDAQ: PTON] gained 0.61% or 0.04 points to close at $6.59 with a heavy trading volume of 6679391 shares. The company report on August 28, 2023 at 6:15 PM that Peloton Interactive, Inc. Announces Participation in the Goldman Sachs Communacopia & Technology Conference.

The audio portion of the presentation will be webcast live over the internet and can be accessed at the Event’s section of the company’s Investor Relations website https://investor.onepeloton.com/news-and-events/events.

It opened the trading session at $6.421, the shares rose to $6.71 and dropped to $6.37, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for PTON points out that the company has recorded -52.52% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -30.5% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 10.93M shares, PTON reached to a volume of 6679391 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Peloton Interactive Inc. [PTON]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PTON shares is $8.45 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PTON stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Macquarie have made an estimate for Peloton Interactive Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 30, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Peloton Interactive Inc. is set at 0.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for PTON stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.82.

Trading performance analysis for PTON stock

Peloton Interactive Inc. [PTON] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.46. With this latest performance, PTON shares dropped by -23.99% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -52.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -35.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PTON stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.48 for Peloton Interactive Inc. [PTON]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.90, while it was recorded at 6.37 for the last single week of trading, and 9.79 for the last 200 days.

Peloton Interactive Inc. [PTON]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Peloton Interactive Inc. [PTON] shares currently have an operating margin of -26.37 and a Gross Margin at +30.52. Peloton Interactive Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -45.06.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -847.35, with Return on Assets sitting at -37.12.

Peloton Interactive Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Peloton Interactive Inc. [PTON]

The top three institutional holders of PTON stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in PTON stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in PTON stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.