Noble Capital Markets lifts Helius Medical Technologies Inc. [HSDT] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Helius Medical Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: HSDT] gained 35.50% or 2.62 points to close at $10.00 with a heavy trading volume of 19934282 shares. The company report on September 5, 2023 at 7:00 AM that Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. Compliant with All Applicable Nasdaq Listing Criteria.

It opened the trading session at $10.70, the shares rose to $13.43 and dropped to $8.87, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for HSDT points out that the company has recorded -29.82% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -75.75% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 40.36K shares, HSDT reached to a volume of 19934282 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Helius Medical Technologies Inc. [HSDT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HSDT shares is $128.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HSDT stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Noble Capital Markets have made an estimate for Helius Medical Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 24, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Helius Medical Technologies Inc. is set at 1.52, with the Price to Sales ratio for HSDT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.07. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.93, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 19.97.

Trading performance analysis for HSDT stock

Helius Medical Technologies Inc. [HSDT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 53.85. With this latest performance, HSDT shares gained by 8.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -29.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -62.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HSDT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.32, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.74 for Helius Medical Technologies Inc. [HSDT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.87, while it was recorded at 7.86 for the last single week of trading, and 11.77 for the last 200 days.

Helius Medical Technologies Inc. [HSDT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Helius Medical Technologies Inc. [HSDT] shares currently have an operating margin of -1875.35 and a Gross Margin at +18.17. Helius Medical Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1788.06.

Return on Total Capital for HSDT is now -151.22, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -144.60. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -145.02, with Return on Assets sitting at -89.66. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Helius Medical Technologies Inc. [HSDT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.35. Additionally, HSDT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.33, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.64. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.69, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.68.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Helius Medical Technologies Inc. [HSDT] managed to generate an average of -$541,231 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.65 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.05.Helius Medical Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.00 and a Current Ratio set at 7.40.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Helius Medical Technologies Inc. [HSDT]

The top three institutional holders of HSDT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in HSDT stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in HSDT stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.