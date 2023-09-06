NexGen Energy Ltd. [NXE] is 25.96% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

NexGen Energy Ltd. [NYSE: NXE] traded at a high on 09/05/23, posting a 5.88 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $5.58. The company report on August 31, 2023 at 8:30 AM that NexGen Announces US$110 Million Convertible Debenture Financing and Strategic Purchase of Common Shares.

NexGen Energy Ltd. (“NexGen” or the “Company”) (TSX: NXE) (NYSE: NXE) (ASX: NXG) is pleased to announce that it has entered into binding term sheets with Queen’s Road Capital Investment Ltd. (“QRC”) and Washington H Soul Pattinson and Company Limited (“WHSP”) for a private placement (the “Offering”) of US$110 million aggregate principal amount of unsecured convertible debentures (the “Debentures”).

The Debentures will be convertible at the holder’s option into approximately 21.97 million common shares of NexGen (the “Common Shares”) (at current exchange rates, with the actual number of Common Shares dependent on the exchange rate at the time of conversion).

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5784694 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of NexGen Energy Ltd. stands at 3.46% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.20%.

The market cap for NXE stock reached $3.70 billion, with 486.58 million shares outstanding and 410.45 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.35M shares, NXE reached a trading volume of 5784694 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about NexGen Energy Ltd. [NXE]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NXE shares is $5.36 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NXE stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for NexGen Energy Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 11, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NexGen Energy Ltd. is set at 0.20 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.13, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.16.

How has NXE stock performed recently?

NexGen Energy Ltd. [NXE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.90. With this latest performance, NXE shares gained by 16.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 32.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 35.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NXE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.25 for NexGen Energy Ltd. [NXE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.83, while it was recorded at 5.31 for the last single week of trading, and 4.35 for the last 200 days.

NexGen Energy Ltd. [NXE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for NXE is now -11.13, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -11.23. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -13.29, with Return on Assets sitting at -10.28. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, NexGen Energy Ltd. [NXE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 19.74. Additionally, NXE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 16.48, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 14.87. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 19.55, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 16.33.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, NexGen Energy Ltd. [NXE] managed to generate an average of -$1,010,482 per employee.NexGen Energy Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.80 and a Current Ratio set at 6.80.

Insider trade positions for NexGen Energy Ltd. [NXE]

