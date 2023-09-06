Market cap of The Kroger Co. [KR] reaches 32.60B – now what?

The Kroger Co. [NYSE: KR] loss -2.09% on the last trading session, reaching $45.02 price per share at the time. The company report on September 1, 2023 at 1:30 PM that Kroger Queen City Championship Presented by P&G Returns to Cincinnati Uplifting Women in Sports, Business and Education.

LPGA tournament to tee off next week.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR) and The Procter and Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) today shared new details on their continued efforts to uplift women in sports, business and education through their innovative Game Changers program established in conjunction the LPGA Kroger Queen City Championship presented by P&G.

The Kroger Co. represents 717.00 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $32.60 billion with the latest information. KR stock price has been found in the range of $44.98 to $45.8431.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.58M shares, KR reached a trading volume of 6218377 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about The Kroger Co. [KR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KR shares is $50.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KR stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Northcoast have made an estimate for The Kroger Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 20, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Kroger Co. is set at 0.75, with the Price to Sales ratio for KR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.22. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.96, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.63. Price to Free Cash Flow for KR in the course of the last twelve months was 11.26 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

Trading performance analysis for KR stock

The Kroger Co. [KR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.45. With this latest performance, KR shares dropped by -9.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -7.39% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 27.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 18.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.54 for The Kroger Co. [KR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 47.53, while it was recorded at 46.08 for the last single week of trading, and 46.89 for the last 200 days.

The Kroger Co. [KR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Kroger Co. [KR] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.06 and a Gross Margin at +19.43. The Kroger Co.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.50.

Return on Total Capital for KR is now 15.03, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.78. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 22.82, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.28. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Kroger Co. [KR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 203.27. Additionally, KR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 67.03, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 39.10. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 183.63, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 60.55.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Kroger Co. [KR] managed to generate an average of $5,172 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 73.00 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.85.The Kroger Co.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

The Kroger Co. [KR]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Kroger Co. go to 8.00%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at The Kroger Co. [KR]

The top three institutional holders of KR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in KR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in KR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.