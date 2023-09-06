Market cap of CXApp Inc. [CXAI] reaches 73.37M – now what?

CXApp Inc. [NASDAQ: CXAI] closed the trading session at $4.81 on 09/05/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $3.10, while the highest price level was $5.69. The company report on August 14, 2023 at 4:10 PM that CXApp Inc. (Nasdaq:CXAI) Announces Q2 2023 Financial Results: Record Growth & Customer Momentum for CXAI Platform.

55% growth in new bookings from last quarter.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -52.23 percent and weekly performance of 4.79 percent. The stock has been moved at -58.12 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -34.29 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -58.28 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 763.59K shares, CXAI reached to a volume of 11412925 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CXApp Inc. is set at 0.78, with the Price to Sales ratio for CXAI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 18.81. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.33, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.29.

CXAI stock trade performance evaluation

CXApp Inc. [CXAI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.79. With this latest performance, CXAI shares dropped by -34.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -58.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -52.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CXAI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.79 for CXApp Inc. [CXAI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.09, while it was recorded at 4.23 for the last single week of trading, and 8.52 for the last 200 days.

CXApp Inc. [CXAI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for CXAI is now -0.59, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.64. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.64, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.29.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, CXApp Inc. [CXAI] managed to generate an average of $4,603,942 per employee.CXApp Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

CXApp Inc. [CXAI]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of CXAI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in CXAI stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in CXAI stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.