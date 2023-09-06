Market Analysts see Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. [BXMT] gaining to $24. Time to buy?

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. [NYSE: BXMT] jumped around 0.66 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $22.82 at the close of the session, up 2.98%. The company report on September 1, 2023 at 6:51 PM that Blackstone and Airbnb Set to Join S&P 500; Others to Join S&P 100, S&P MidCap 400 and S&P SmallCap 600.

S&P Dow Jones Indices (“S&P DJI”) will make the following changes to the S&P 500, S&P 100, S&P MidCap 400 and S&P SmallCap 600 indices effective prior to the open of trading on Monday, September 18, to coincide with the quarterly rebalance. The changes ensure each index is more representative of its market capitalization range. All companies being added to the S&P MidCap 400 are more representative of the mid-cap market space, and all companies being added to the S&P SmallCap 600 are more representative of the small-cap market space. The companies being removed from the S&P SmallCap 600 are no longer representative of the small-cap market space.

Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) and Airbnb Inc. (NASD:ABNB) will replace Lincoln National Corp. (NYSE:LNC) and Newell Brands Inc. (NASD:NWL) in the S&P 500 respectively, and Lincoln National and Newell Brands will replace UNIQURE N.V. (NASD:QURE) and Universal Insurance Holdings Inc. (NYSE:UVE) respectively in the S&P SmallCap 600.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. stock is now 7.79% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. BXMT Stock saw the intraday high of $23.5574 and lowest of $22.78 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 29.71, which means current price is +37.43% above from all time high which was touched on 02/02/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.17M shares, BXMT reached a trading volume of 7067428 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. [BXMT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BXMT shares is $23.07 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BXMT stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 17, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. is set at 0.55, with the Price to Sales ratio for BXMT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.13. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.87, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.82. Price to Free Cash Flow for BXMT in the course of the last twelve months was 8.66.

How has BXMT stock performed recently?

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. [BXMT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.50. With this latest performance, BXMT shares gained by 0.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -20.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BXMT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.43 for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. [BXMT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.82, while it was recorded at 22.23 for the last single week of trading, and 20.89 for the last 200 days.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. [BXMT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. [BXMT] shares currently have an operating margin of +73.16 and a Gross Margin at +91.64. Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +18.85.

Return on Total Capital for BXMT is now 4.07, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.10. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.46, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.03. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. [BXMT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 451.07. Additionally, BXMT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 81.85, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 80.39. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 421.94, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 76.57.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.25 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.05.

Earnings analysis for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. [BXMT]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BXMT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. go to 2.17%.

Insider trade positions for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. [BXMT]

