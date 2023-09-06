Liberty Energy Inc. [LBRT] moved up 7.63: Why It’s Important

Liberty Energy Inc. [NYSE: LBRT] gained 7.63% or 1.26 points to close at $17.77 with a heavy trading volume of 9247406 shares. The company report on September 1, 2023 at 6:51 PM that Blackstone and Airbnb Set to Join S&P 500; Others to Join S&P 100, S&P MidCap 400 and S&P SmallCap 600.

S&P Dow Jones Indices (“S&P DJI”) will make the following changes to the S&P 500, S&P 100, S&P MidCap 400 and S&P SmallCap 600 indices effective prior to the open of trading on Monday, September 18, to coincide with the quarterly rebalance. The changes ensure each index is more representative of its market capitalization range. All companies being added to the S&P MidCap 400 are more representative of the mid-cap market space, and all companies being added to the S&P SmallCap 600 are more representative of the small-cap market space. The companies being removed from the S&P SmallCap 600 are no longer representative of the small-cap market space.

Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) and Airbnb Inc. (NASD:ABNB) will replace Lincoln National Corp. (NYSE:LNC) and Newell Brands Inc. (NASD:NWL) in the S&P 500 respectively, and Lincoln National and Newell Brands will replace UNIQURE N.V. (NASD:QURE) and Universal Insurance Holdings Inc. (NYSE:UVE) respectively in the S&P SmallCap 600.

It opened the trading session at $17.23, the shares rose to $18.075 and dropped to $17.17, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for LBRT points out that the company has recorded 7.89% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -58.94% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.75M shares, LBRT reached to a volume of 9247406 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Liberty Energy Inc. [LBRT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LBRT shares is $19.46 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LBRT stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Liberty Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on April 18, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Liberty Energy Inc. is set at 0.56, with the Price to Sales ratio for LBRT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.60. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.84, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.19. Price to Free Cash Flow for LBRT in the course of the last twelve months was 9.15 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

Trading performance analysis for LBRT stock

Liberty Energy Inc. [LBRT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.72. With this latest performance, LBRT shares gained by 7.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 26.93% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LBRT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.26 for Liberty Energy Inc. [LBRT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.57, while it was recorded at 16.42 for the last single week of trading, and 14.62 for the last 200 days.

Liberty Energy Inc. [LBRT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Liberty Energy Inc. [LBRT] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.39 and a Gross Margin at +16.32. Liberty Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.63.

Return on Total Capital for LBRT is now 30.97, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 24.82. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 29.51, with Return on Assets sitting at 17.31. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Liberty Energy Inc. [LBRT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 23.34. Additionally, LBRT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 18.92, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 13.55. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 20.68, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 16.77.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Liberty Energy Inc. [LBRT] managed to generate an average of $87,249 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.35 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.80.Liberty Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Liberty Energy Inc. [LBRT]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LBRT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Liberty Energy Inc. go to 10.30%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Liberty Energy Inc. [LBRT]

