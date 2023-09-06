Hecla Mining Company [HL] stock Initiated by National Bank Financial analyst, price target now $7.50

Hecla Mining Company [NYSE: HL] traded at a low on 09/05/23, posting a -4.14 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $4.17. The company report on August 21, 2023 at 6:00 AM that Hecla Announces Lucky Friday Update.

Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL) announced an update on the Lucky Friday mine. A fall of ground occurred in the mine’s #2 shaft, a secondary egress, at an unused station that was under repair. While a full inspection has not occurred, the failure appears to be caused by a fire that is contained and under control. Steps are being taken to ensure the fire is extinguished before normal ventilation is re-established. No personnel were in the mine at the time of the failure. The Mine Safety and Health Administration (“MSHA”) was notified.

The incident occurred approximately 500 feet from the bottom of the active portion of the shaft and is expected to impact production and cost guidance for the mine. The Company is working on a plan to resume production and will update 2023 guidance once the plan is developed.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 6177506 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Hecla Mining Company stands at 4.41% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.73%.

The market cap for HL stock reached $2.60 billion, with 604.09 million shares outstanding and 573.46 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.28M shares, HL reached a trading volume of 6177506 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Hecla Mining Company [HL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HL shares is $6.47 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HL stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

National Bank Financial have made an estimate for Hecla Mining Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 28, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hecla Mining Company is set at 0.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for HL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.61. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.26, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.17.

How has HL stock performed recently?

Hecla Mining Company [HL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.29. With this latest performance, HL shares dropped by -20.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -22.69% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 11.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.87 for Hecla Mining Company [HL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.10, while it was recorded at 4.40 for the last single week of trading, and 5.53 for the last 200 days.

Hecla Mining Company [HL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Hecla Mining Company [HL] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.71 and a Gross Margin at +8.74. Hecla Mining Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -5.24.

Return on Total Capital for HL is now 0.21, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.56. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -2.00, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.32. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Hecla Mining Company [HL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 27.08. Additionally, HL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 21.31, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 18.31. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 26.60, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 20.93.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Hecla Mining Company [HL] managed to generate an average of -$20,188 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 14.20 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.25.Hecla Mining Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Insider trade positions for Hecla Mining Company [HL]

The top three institutional holders of HL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in HL stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in HL stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.