Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. [HASI] moved up 8.41: Why It’s Important

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. [NYSE: HASI] surged by $1.94 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $25.47 during the day while it closed the day at $25.01. The company report on September 1, 2023 at 6:51 PM that Blackstone and Airbnb Set to Join S&P 500; Others to Join S&P 100, S&P MidCap 400 and S&P SmallCap 600.

S&P Dow Jones Indices (“S&P DJI”) will make the following changes to the S&P 500, S&P 100, S&P MidCap 400 and S&P SmallCap 600 indices effective prior to the open of trading on Monday, September 18, to coincide with the quarterly rebalance. The changes ensure each index is more representative of its market capitalization range. All companies being added to the S&P MidCap 400 are more representative of the mid-cap market space, and all companies being added to the S&P SmallCap 600 are more representative of the small-cap market space. The companies being removed from the S&P SmallCap 600 are no longer representative of the small-cap market space.

Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) and Airbnb Inc. (NASD:ABNB) will replace Lincoln National Corp. (NYSE:LNC) and Newell Brands Inc. (NASD:NWL) in the S&P 500 respectively, and Lincoln National and Newell Brands will replace UNIQURE N.V. (NASD:QURE) and Universal Insurance Holdings Inc. (NYSE:UVE) respectively in the S&P SmallCap 600.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. stock has also gained 22.78% of its value over the past 7 days. However, HASI stock has declined by -0.24% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -19.43% and lost -13.70% year-on date.

The market cap for HASI stock reached $2.60 billion, with 107.27 million shares outstanding and 104.49 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.14M shares, HASI reached a trading volume of 5136296 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. [HASI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HASI shares is $40.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HASI stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 18, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. is set at 1.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for HASI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.93. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.24, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.22. Price to Free Cash Flow for HASI in the course of the last twelve months was 29.49.

HASI stock trade performance evaluation

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. [HASI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 22.78. With this latest performance, HASI shares gained by 2.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -19.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -35.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HASI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.87 for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. [HASI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 24.23, while it was recorded at 22.84 for the last single week of trading, and 28.19 for the last 200 days.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. [HASI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. [HASI] shares currently have an operating margin of +55.71 and a Gross Margin at +100.00. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +17.02.

Return on Total Capital for HASI is now 3.08, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.96. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.57, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.92. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. [HASI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 181.88. Additionally, HASI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 64.52, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 62.25. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 179.24, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 63.59.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. [HASI] managed to generate an average of $357,912 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.12 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.05.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. [HASI] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HASI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. go to 8.50%.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. [HASI]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of HASI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.