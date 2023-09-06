For Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited [TEVA], Analyst sees a rise to $8. What next?

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited [NYSE: TEVA] loss -2.85% or -0.28 points to close at $9.56 with a heavy trading volume of 7782088 shares. The company report on August 21, 2023 at 4:00 PM that Teva Settles Price Fixing Charges With U.S. DOJ.

Teva Pharmaceuticals, a U.S. affiliate of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE and TASE: TEVA), has reached a deferred prosecution agreement (DPA) with the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) to settle the criminal price-fixing charges brought against Teva in 2020.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Under the DPA, which will allow Teva to avoid mandatory exclusion from participation in U.S. federal health care programs, Teva will pay a fine of $225 million over five years, with $22.5 million due each year from 2024 through 2027, and $135 million due in 2028. The Company has also agreed to donate $50 million worth of two generic products (valued at wholesale acquisition cost), to humanitarian organizations, and to divest one additional generic product to a third-party buyer.

It opened the trading session at $9.78, the shares rose to $9.79 and dropped to $9.54, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for TEVA points out that the company has recorded -3.53% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -34.84% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 10.64M shares, TEVA reached to a volume of 7782088 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited [TEVA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TEVA shares is $10.11 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TEVA stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 06, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited is set at 0.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for TEVA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.71. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.52, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.40. Price to Free Cash Flow for TEVA in the course of the last twelve months was 9.07 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

Trading performance analysis for TEVA stock

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited [TEVA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.14. With this latest performance, TEVA shares dropped by -2.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 7.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TEVA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.83 for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited [TEVA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.83, while it was recorded at 9.72 for the last single week of trading, and 8.96 for the last 200 days.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited [TEVA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited [TEVA]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TEVA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited go to 1.60%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited [TEVA]

The top three institutional holders of TEVA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in TEVA stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in TEVA stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.