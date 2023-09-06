Foot Locker Inc. [FL] stock Reiterated by Telsey Advisory Group analyst, price target now $22

Foot Locker Inc. [NYSE: FL] price plunged by -5.18 percent to reach at -$1.03. The company report on September 1, 2023 at 6:51 PM that Blackstone and Airbnb Set to Join S&P 500; Others to Join S&P 100, S&P MidCap 400 and S&P SmallCap 600.

S&P Dow Jones Indices (“S&P DJI”) will make the following changes to the S&P 500, S&P 100, S&P MidCap 400 and S&P SmallCap 600 indices effective prior to the open of trading on Monday, September 18, to coincide with the quarterly rebalance. The changes ensure each index is more representative of its market capitalization range. All companies being added to the S&P MidCap 400 are more representative of the mid-cap market space, and all companies being added to the S&P SmallCap 600 are more representative of the small-cap market space. The companies being removed from the S&P SmallCap 600 are no longer representative of the small-cap market space.

Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) and Airbnb Inc. (NASD:ABNB) will replace Lincoln National Corp. (NYSE:LNC) and Newell Brands Inc. (NASD:NWL) in the S&P 500 respectively, and Lincoln National and Newell Brands will replace UNIQURE N.V. (NASD:QURE) and Universal Insurance Holdings Inc. (NYSE:UVE) respectively in the S&P SmallCap 600.

A sum of 5855272 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.27M shares. Foot Locker Inc. shares reached a high of $19.935 and dropped to a low of $18.82 until finishing in the latest session at $18.84.

The one-year FL stock forecast points to a potential upside of 10.54. The average equity rating for FL stock is currently 2.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Foot Locker Inc. [FL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FL shares is $21.06 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FL stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Telsey Advisory Group have made an estimate for Foot Locker Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 24, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Foot Locker Inc. is set at 1.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for FL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.21. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.54, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.38.

FL Stock Performance Analysis:

Foot Locker Inc. [FL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.73. With this latest performance, FL shares dropped by -27.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -56.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -48.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.59 for Foot Locker Inc. [FL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 24.44, while it was recorded at 19.04 for the last single week of trading, and 34.67 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Foot Locker Inc. Fundamentals:

Foot Locker Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

FL Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Foot Locker Inc. go to -11.19%.

Foot Locker Inc. [FL] Institutonal Ownership Details

