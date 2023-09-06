Deutsche Bank lifts Manchester United plc [MANU] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Manchester United plc [NYSE: MANU] price plunged by -18.22 percent to reach at -$4.31. The company report on July 31, 2023 at 4:00 AM that Manchester United PLC Announces Renewal of Adidas Partnership.

Manchester United plc (NYSE: MANU), is pleased to confirm that it has renewed its principal partnership with adidas, as the club’s official kit supplier. The new agreement will continue the partnership for a further 10 years until June 2035 and has a minimum cash guarantee of GBP 900 million, subject to certain adjustments.

A sum of 7484858 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.67M shares. Manchester United plc shares reached a high of $21.4719 and dropped to a low of $18.50 until finishing in the latest session at $19.35.

The one-year MANU stock forecast points to a potential upside of 31.5. The average equity rating for MANU stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Manchester United plc [MANU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MANU shares is $28.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MANU stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Manchester United plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on December 09, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Manchester United plc is set at 1.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for MANU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.00. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 24.19, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.59.

MANU Stock Performance Analysis:

Manchester United plc [MANU] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -17.66. With this latest performance, MANU shares dropped by -5.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 44.40% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MANU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.24 for Manchester United plc [MANU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.82, while it was recorded at 22.41 for the last single week of trading, and 21.73 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Manchester United plc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Manchester United plc [MANU] shares currently have an operating margin of -14.45 and a Gross Margin at -14.22. Manchester United plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -19.81.

Return on Total Capital for MANU is now -11.02, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -16.82. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -57.79, with Return on Assets sitting at -9.27. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Manchester United plc [MANU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 497.85. Additionally, MANU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 83.27, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 49.07. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 418.20, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 69.95.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.49 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.47.Manchester United plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

MANU Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MANU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Manchester United plc go to -0.05%.

Manchester United plc [MANU] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of MANU stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in MANU stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in MANU stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.