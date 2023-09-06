Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. [CRKN] is -89.34% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. [NASDAQ: CRKN] closed the trading session at $1.21 on 09/05/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $1.20, while the highest price level was $1.41. The company report on September 5, 2023 at 9:00 AM that Crown Electrokinetics Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Listing Requirements.

Crown Electrokinetics Corp. (NASDAQ:CRKN) (“Crown” or the “Company”), a leading smart glass technology company and an expert in both designing and installing distributed antenna systems (DAS) and constructing fiber optic networks, today announced that on September 1, 2023, the Company was notified by The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) that the Company has regained compliance with all applicable requirements for continued listing on The Nasdaq Capital Market.Doug Croxall, Crown CEO and Chairman stated, “We are pleased to have regained compliance with Nasdaq’s listing rules. Now that we have regained compliance and cleaned up our balance sheet by eliminating nearly all of our debt, we can continue our focus on building both our electrokinetic film division and our fiber optics construction division. I look forward to hosting our investor conference call on September 18th.”The Company was also notified that, in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5815(d)(4)(B), the Company will be subject to a “Panel Monitor” through September 1, 2024. If, within that one-year monitoring period, the Company falls out of compliance with the minimum equity requirement for continued listing on the Capital Market, and notwithstanding Nasdaq Listing Rule 5810(c)(2), the Company will not be permitted to provide the Listing Qualifications Department (the “Staff”) with a compliance plan and the Staff will not be permitted to grant additional time to the Company to regain compliance. Instead, the Staff will issue a delist letter and the Company will have an opportunity to request a new hearing before the Panel, which request will stay any delisting action by the Staff.About Crown ElectrokineticsCrown is a smart glass technology company and the creator of our Smart Window Insert and an expert in both designing and installing distributed antenna systems (DAS) and constructing fiber optic networks.Safe Harbor Statement:Statements in this news release may be “forward-looking statements”. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements that express our intentions, beliefs, expectations, strategies, predictions, or any other statements relating to our future activities or other future events or conditions. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about our business based, in part, on assumptions made by management. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may, and are likely to, differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this news release and Crown Electrokinetic Corporation undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this news release.This press release does not constitute a public offer of any securities for sale. Any securities offered privately will not be or have not been registered under the Act and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration requirements.Crown ElectrokineticsIR Email: info@crownek.comwww.crownek.comSOURCE: Crown ElectrokineticsView source version on accesswire.com: https:

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Crown Electrokinetics Corp. (NASDAQ:CRKN) (“Crown” or the “Company”), a leading smart glass technology company and an expert in both designing and installing distributed antenna systems (DAS) and constructing fiber optic networks, today announced that on September 1, 2023, the Company was notified by The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) that the Company has regained compliance with all applicable requirements for continued listing on The Nasdaq Capital Market.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -89.34 percent and weekly performance of 0.00 percent. The stock has been moved at -91.60 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -63.66 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -86.48 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.30M shares, CRKN reached to a volume of 12944362 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. [CRKN]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. is set at 0.42, with the Price to Sales ratio for CRKN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 61.91. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.22, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

CRKN stock trade performance evaluation

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. [CRKN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by 0.00. With this latest performance, CRKN shares dropped by -63.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -91.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -94.86% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CRKN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 20.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 20.21, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 23.70 for Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. [CRKN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.1160, while it was recorded at 1.2060 for the last single week of trading, and 9.6305 for the last 200 days.

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. [CRKN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. [CRKN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 679.62. Additionally, CRKN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 87.17, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 54.66. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 257.74, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 33.06.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. [CRKN] managed to generate an average of -$1,101,154 per employee.Crown ElectroKinetics Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.10 and a Current Ratio set at 0.10.

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. [CRKN]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of CRKN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in CRKN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in CRKN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.