Citigroup slashes price target on Coherus BioSciences Inc. [CHRS] – find out why.

Coherus BioSciences Inc. [NASDAQ: CHRS] traded at a low on 09/05/23, posting a -10.28 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $4.89. The company report on September 1, 2023 at 6:51 PM that Blackstone and Airbnb Set to Join S&P 500; Others to Join S&P 100, S&P MidCap 400 and S&P SmallCap 600.

S&P Dow Jones Indices (“S&P DJI”) will make the following changes to the S&P 500, S&P 100, S&P MidCap 400 and S&P SmallCap 600 indices effective prior to the open of trading on Monday, September 18, to coincide with the quarterly rebalance. The changes ensure each index is more representative of its market capitalization range. All companies being added to the S&P MidCap 400 are more representative of the mid-cap market space, and all companies being added to the S&P SmallCap 600 are more representative of the small-cap market space. The companies being removed from the S&P SmallCap 600 are no longer representative of the small-cap market space.

Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) and Airbnb Inc. (NASD:ABNB) will replace Lincoln National Corp. (NYSE:LNC) and Newell Brands Inc. (NASD:NWL) in the S&P 500 respectively, and Lincoln National and Newell Brands will replace UNIQURE N.V. (NASD:QURE) and Universal Insurance Holdings Inc. (NYSE:UVE) respectively in the S&P SmallCap 600.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 7238122 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Coherus BioSciences Inc. stands at 5.97% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.72%.

The market cap for CHRS stock reached $451.79 million, with 94.47 million shares outstanding and 89.91 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.24M shares, CHRS reached a trading volume of 7238122 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Coherus BioSciences Inc. [CHRS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CHRS shares is $12.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CHRS stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Coherus BioSciences Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 24, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Coherus BioSciences Inc. is set at 0.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for CHRS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.48.

How has CHRS stock performed recently?

Coherus BioSciences Inc. [CHRS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.17. With this latest performance, CHRS shares dropped by -3.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -27.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -55.87% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CHRS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.49 for Coherus BioSciences Inc. [CHRS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.60, while it was recorded at 5.24 for the last single week of trading, and 6.35 for the last 200 days.

Coherus BioSciences Inc. [CHRS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Coherus BioSciences Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

Insider trade positions for Coherus BioSciences Inc. [CHRS]

